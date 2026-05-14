Heavy yearling steers lift in Leongatha

Dave Setches auctions for Alex Scott and Staff.

THURSDAY’S Leongatha Store Sale was dearer overall with heavy yearling steers up by $50 a head according to Jake Anthony of Phelan & Henderson & Co, who was an interested observer.

“Most other categories were firm,” he said, with that applying across the board for heifers.

Sentinel-Times saw Nutrien SGL’s Jack Ginnane buying some high-quality Angus steers in the heavy yearling bracket for clients, snapping up the first three pens auctioned by Dave Setches of Alex Scott and Staff.

The first of those pens featured 21 head from G & J Darby of Neerim East, the 18-month-old Yea District bred cattle averaging 570 kilos and selling for $3,110 a head at $5.45 a kilo.

Three pens of PL & LJ Link Angus steers from Garfield North followed, the first also achieving $5.45 per kilo on 18 animals weighed at 572 kilos and going for $3,120 each, those cattle being bred in the Northern Victorian locality of Roslynmead.

The other pen of Link cattle Mr Ginnane bought achieved a near identical $5.43 per kilo, the 20 Angus steers averaging a slightly lighter 528 kilos, knocked down for $2,870 each.

Another buyer picked up the third pen of nine Link steers for $2,500 apiece, those animals weighed at 502 kilos and making $4.98 per kilo.

Demonstrating that it wasn’t only all-black cattle making good prices, Travis Sutton of Baw Baw Livestock sold 18 Black Baldy steers weighed at 489 kilos for $2,500 a head at $5.11 a kilo, those cattle from Bridlewood Farm in Garfield.

Travis Sutton sells for Baw Baw Livestock.

A pen of 18 Never Ever accredited Angus calves, described by Mr Setches of Alex Scott and Staff as “lovely steers”, and averaging 315 kilos sold for $1,690 each, making $5.36 per kilo, being from P. Evans of Bass.

MLA market reporter Brendan Fletcher said the top of the yearling heifers was a pen of six Angus weighed at 469 kilos and going for $2,250 a head at $4.80 per kilo, while the top of the weaner heifers made $4.68 a kilo for 10 Angus cattle averaging 376 kilos and selling for $1,760 each.

Both Mr Anthony and Mr Fletcher commented there was a large selection of dairy cattle and their crosses.

Mr Fletcher also noted, “There was a good run of heavy steers suited to feeders, while lighter weaners remained in short supply.”

He reported that most local agencies were represented and were met with some competition from outside the supply area, and that while a few more feedlot orders were present, not all were operating in what quickly became a dearer market.

The total yarding was 2,445 head.

Mr Anthony commented on the positive mood at the moment.

While noting that more runoff is needed, particularly in the hills, he remarked, “Everyone’s happy the way things are going with rain one week and nice weather the next.”