Reserves thump Strikers 5-1 as juniors sweep Boroondara

GUFC Under 15s unite ahead of kick-off against Boroondara Eagles FC on the way to a commanding 5-0 win.

GIPPSLAND United Football Club banked a senior men’s draw and a thumping reserves win on the road as the Warragul-based club’s juniors swept their weekend Boys Youth State League fixtures against Boroondara Eagles FC.

The senior men travelled away for Round 7 of their Football Victoria State League 2 campaign, taking on Peninsula Strikers in a hard-fought contest that ended in a deserved 1-1 draw.

GUFC struck first in the 10th minute after a brilliant run down the wing by Bayden Heusmann, who cut the ball back perfectly into the path of Nathan Lugton to slot home the opener.

Peninsula Strikers responded in the 33rd minute, levelling the scores after Daniel Brooks controlled a header over the defence before finishing well past the keeper.

The second half saw chances at both ends, with GUFC goalkeeper Liam Andersen producing several key saves to keep his side in the contest.

Both teams continued to push for a winner but neither side could find the breakthrough and the points were shared in what was ultimately a fair result.

The reserve men continued their strong resurgence with an impressive 5-1 victory over Peninsula Strikers, securing their third consecutive win after a challenging start to the season.

GUFC came out firing early, opening the scoring through Ethan Biljna, who met a

brilliant free kick with a well-placed header.

Brody Demagistris then took control of the match, producing a clinical hat-trick in a dominant attacking display to put Gippsland firmly in charge.

The second half brought more quality football, with Jesse O’Brien threading a perfectly weighted ball into the path of Ben McCartney, who calmly rounded the keeper and finished with composure to extend the lead to 5-0 before Peninsula Strikers managed a late consolation goal from the penalty spot.

The senior women travelled away to face Endeavour United SC in a difficult contest against a strong opponent, with Melissa Bath getting on the scoresheet for Gippsland in an 8-1 loss.

Across the Boys Youth State League, Gippsland United again showcased its exciting talent pipeline with several outstanding performances against Boroondara Eagles FC.

The Under 18s fought hard but went down 2-1 in a competitive contest, while the Under 16s produced a dominant attacking display to claim a 6-1 win and the Under 15s delivered an impressive performance in their commanding 5-0 victory.

The Under 14s and Under 13s both secured convincing 4-0 wins, continuing the club’s strong momentum across the junior age groups, while the Under 12 Pre-BYSL side enjoyed a high-scoring outing, defeating Bentleigh United 11-2.