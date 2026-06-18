Helmets on, phones away: Bass Coast E-scooter riders warned

It can get expensive if you’re an E-scooter rider and you either don’t know the rules or choose to flout the law. Here's what you need to know...

Police have issued a warning to E-scooter riders to know the rules after fining a local man $305 for riding on the footpath. They didn't see that worried about a full bag of groceries from Aldi.

IT CAN get expensive if you’re an E-scooter rider and you either don’t know the rules or choose to flout the law.

Take the 33-year-old male from Wonthaggi who was stopped by Bass Coast Highway Patrol riding an electric scooter on the footpath at the intersection of McKenzie Street and Graham Street, Wonthaggi on Wednesday, June 10 at 11.15am.

The rider was spoken to by police and issued with a penalty infringement notice for $305.

Local police said it served as a timely warning to others.

“Riding a compliant e-scooter has its benefits however it also comes with risks and obligations such as the requirement to comply with the rules of not riding on the footpath, wearing a helmet, not drink or drug riding and several other road rules that are easily located on the Transport Victoria internet site,” said a spokesperson for Bass Coast Highway Patrol.

Common offences and penalties include:

Failing to wear helmet $407

Ride e-scooter on a footpath $305

Ride e-scooter if under 16 years of age $305

Riding with a passenger $254

Riding as a passenger $254 (increasing to $661 if not wearing a helmet)

Use a handheld mobile phone whilst riding $611

There are a range of other offences in relation to scooters, including:

Ride a non-compliant e-scooter (i.e. one capable of travelling faster than 25km/h, which is considered an unregistered motor vehicle) $1018

Ride e-scooter on a road with a speed-limit greater than 60 km/h $356

Drinking alcohol while riding $407

Fail to obey traffic lights $509

If you ride under the influence of alcohol or drugs you could lose your car licence for upwards of three months, and be subject to the same range of penalties as a drink-driver

Check out the E-scooter road rules HERE