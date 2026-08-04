Korumburra rallies to keep local pool with Blue Fish project

The Korumburra Community Development Association (KCDA) has launched a campaign to support the town’s outdoor pool with a Blue Fish 'Save Our Pool' Project.

Korumburra Community Development Association committee members Gary Brittle (Secretary) and Andrew McEwen launched the Save Our Pool campaign at the 65 th anniversary morning the for the Korumburra Senior Citizens.

A SEA of blue fish are about to swim across the windows and front gates of Korumburra homes and businesses as local residents launch a passionate campaign to protect their local pool.

Organised by the Korumburra Community Development Association (KCDA), The Blue Fish Project aims to combat the potential closure of the town’s outdoor pool which is currently facing scrutiny under local council feasibility assessments.

The grassroots initiative hopes to encourage South Gippsland Shire Council to reconsider any plans that would strip the town of this prized asset. Instead of closure the KCDA is urging council decision-makers to explore innovative ideas for revitalisation, expanding its use, and maximising the health benefits it offers.

Campaign organisers have emphasised that the pool is far more than just concrete and chlorinated water, it is the foundation of the town’s physical and mental health.

Regular exercise is widely recognised as a powerful tool in managing mental health issues, reducing isolation, and building local resilience. It is feared removing this facility would represent a severe reduction in Korumburra’s infrastructure.

Residents argue it would strip away affordable, accessible opportunities for families, elderly citizens, and youth to engage in healthy activities. In regional towns, public pools serve as vital social hubs where community connections are forged, making their preservation essential for social cohesion.

Korumburra boasts the only 50-metre pool within the immediate region. Losing it would mean competitive swimmers, school sports groups, and fitness enthusiasts would have to travel significant distances to access an Olympic-sized training space.

"We need to show the Shire how much this pool means to us," said a local advocate.

"Once a regional asset like a 50-metre pool is gone, it is gone forever. We need to invest in our future, not dismantle our past.” To make the community's voice visual, the KCDA is selling decorative support fish for $10 each.

Residents and business owners are buying these bright blue symbols to display proudly on front gates, residential windows, and shopfronts across the main township, creating a visible wave of local solidarity.

The decorative blue fish are available for purchase at several prominent local businesses that have partnered with the KCDA to back the campaign, South Gippsland Optical, The Middle Pub, The Bicycle Fitting Store and KD’s Barber Shop in Korumburra.

All proceeds go directly toward supporting the KCDA’s ongoing advocacy and community engagement efforts to keep the lanes open for future generations.

The campaign is rapidly building momentum ahead of a pivotal public gathering. The KCDA is calling on all passionate residents, families, and regular pool users to attend an upcoming Community Information and Engagement session.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 9 from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Korumburra Scout Hall, located at 39 Queen Street, Korumburra.

While the session is designed to connect residents with the Shire’s new resilience and emergency plans, it will also serve as a critical forum for locals to directly voice their concerns regarding the pool feasibility assessments.

The KCDA views this event as a vital opportunity to show council representatives the sheer depth of local opposition to any potential closures. With the visual campaign growing daily, Korumburra residents are determined to prove that community spirit and their beloved pool are worth fighting for.