Mates matter Inverloch community gathers for Men’s Wellness Walk

Inverloch community groups will gather at the Inverloch Recreation Reserve next Sunday (August 9) at 11am to tackle regional men's health with a free community wellness walk

Simon Mills is convenor of the Inverloch Man Walk. The community walking event next Sunday at the Inverloch Recreation Reserve is supported by the Inverloch RSL, Man Walk, Parkrun, Men’s Shed, and Men’s Night Out. B17_0226

INVERLOCH community groups have joined forces to tackle regional men's health with a free community walk from 11am at the Inverloch Recreation Reserve next Sunday.

The event encourages men of all ages to connect, chat, and support one another by offering a casual space for local men to chat with old and new mates. Participants will be encouraged take a relaxed stroll through Inverloch’s scenic coastal environment.

According to organisers too many men face personal and wellness issues in isolation because they lack the opportunity to discuss important matters. The Inverloch combined walk aims to provide that missing platform, allowing conversations to flow naturally without pressure or judgment.

Conversations during the walk can cover any topic that crosses a participant's mind.

Important matters might include local football, weekend sports, the rising price of fuel and beer, or family and health concerns. Getting men talking is the primary goal, regardless of the subject matter.

By normalising these casual catchups, organisers hope to make it easier for men to speak up when times get tough. The event addresses a critical and stark reality faced by male residents living outside major metropolitan hubs.

Research shows that men in regional Australia are significantly more vulnerable to mental health challenges and suicide than city residents. The statistics surrounding regional industries and service organisations are particularly confronting.

Australian farmers lose one of their members to suicide every 10 days. Meanwhile, three Australian Defence Force (ADF) veterans take their own lives every fortnight across the nation. These figures highlight the urgent need for grassroots connection and accessible local support networks.

Organisers have emphasised that the event is open to everyone, regardless of their current mental fitness or personal circumstances. “Even if you feel you are not facing major life challenges, your presence could be vital to someone else,” said Inverloch RSL sub-branch Secretary Lindsay Guerin.

“You may have a mate who is quietly struggling but has not found the right moment to open up. Coming along creates a safe, welcoming environment that might give a friend the exact opportunity they need to talk.”