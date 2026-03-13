Lang Lang boat ramp revamp complete

Construction at the Lang Lang Boat Ramp is now complete.

Bass Coast boaters have a new $1.8 million facility at Lang Lang, with a completed jetty, upgraded concrete ramp and improved launch and retrieval now open on Western Port.

The new jetty has space for up to five boats to tie up at once, with cleats to secure ropes and fenders to protect vessels while temporarily berthed.

The new concrete ramp has been built above the surrounding beach to limit erosion, with a grooved surface extending into deeper water. The ramp is steeper than the previous facility so vehicles' rear axles stay dry during launch and retrieval.

The existing ramp has been retained for non-powered vessels, reducing congestion at busy times.

Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale announced the project's completion on Friday.

"This new-look boat ramp is a great outcome for experienced boaters to get out to enjoy being in the beautiful UNESCO Biosphere and adds to the many launching choices across Westernport and the Bass Coast," Ms Crugnale said.

Due to the shallow water and flat seabed at Lang Lang, the ramp will continue to be best used at mid to high tides.

The $1.8 million upgrade is part of a broader Western Port boating program, with major works already completed at Rhyll, Cowes, Corinella, Hastings, Inverloch and Mahers Landing.

Construction is due to start soon on a $2.6 million upgrade at Tooradin, which will replace the concrete ramp, deliver three new lanes extending into deeper water, longer pontoons and improved road access.

Planning and design work continues for future upgrades at Cannons Creek and Warneet, as well as restoration of Newhaven Pier to return pedestrian, land-based fishing and boat access.

Minister for Outdoor Recreation Steve Dimopoulos said the investment was about getting more families on the water.

"We're supporting Victorian families to enjoy the great outdoors by hitting the water," Mr Dimopoulos said.

For more information visit betterboating.vic.gov.au