Last chance to stock up on firewood for this winter

Gathering firewood from designated state forests and public land across South Gippsland becomes illegal after the autumn domestic firewood collection season officially closes on Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

The current autumn firewood collection season ends on June 30. b10_1925

THE STATE’s autumn domestic firewood collection season will officially close on Tuesday, 30 June 2026. After this date, gathering firewood from designated state forests and public land across Victoria, including the Gippsland region, becomes illegal.

The restriction remains in place until the spring collection season opens later this year.

Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) has reminded woodcutters that strict rules govern the collection of domestic firewood to protect local ecosystems. Collectors can gather a maximum of two cubic metres of firewood per person, per day.

Households are also capped at a total of 16 cubic metres per financial year. Taking wood outside of designated areas or targeting the wrong timber can have severe financial consequences.

Authorised officers actively patrol state forests to enforce compliance. On-the-spot fines start at $814, while severe or repeat offences taken to court can result in penalties exceeding $10,175. Vehicles and equipment, including chainsaws, can also be seized.

Firewood collection is strictly limited to fallen or dead timber lying on the ground within clearly designated firewood collection areas. Cutting down standing trees, whether they are alive or dead is completely prohibited. Standing dead trees provide critical habitat for native wildlife, including birds, bats, and small mammals.

Because supply is limited, priority access may apply in certain regions for local residents and communities who rely heavily on wood for heating and cooking. Firewood gathered for personal use is free, but availability is never guaranteed.

Supplies fluctuate based on weather, active timber operations, forest management activities, and recent storm events. Much of the wood currently available on the forest floor is damp or green. This timber typically requires 8 to 12 months of drying time before it is safe and suitable for burning. Burning wet or green wood creates excessive smoke, lowers air quality, and causes creosote buildup in chimneys.

Maps of permitted collection sites are updated annually and published at the start of each season. The official determination of these boundaries is legally published in the Government Gazette before any collection begins. With the deadline fast approaching, South Gippsland residents looking to secure their final loads of firewood must use the interactive FFMVic Firewood Finder tool online. This map verifies active sites, track conditions, and short notice closures due to winter weather or operational safety.