Leongatha Secondary College set for multimillion-dollar maintenance boost

LEONGATHA Secondary College is set to receive more than $2.5 million in maintenance funding through the State Government's Planned Maintenance Program.

The college is one of 55 schools across Victoria sharing in $35 million announced on Wednesday by Deputy Premier and Education Minister Ben Carroll.

The funding will cover upgrades to emergency shelters, window replacements, painting and floor resurfacing.

It comes on top of the $11.7 million upgrade and modernisation project already underway at the Nerrena Road school which includes a new performing arts centre and gymnasium upgrades.

Eastern Victoria MLC Tom McIntosh said the funding would ensure local students had a quality learning environment.

"Labor is investing in Leongatha Secondary College so local students have an inspiring place to learn," Mr McIntosh said.

Mr Carroll said the government was maintaining existing schools alongside new builds.

"Not only have we opened 121 brand-new public schools, we're also ensuring our existing schools are in the best shape for our students," Mr Carroll said.

"Practical improvements like a fresh coat of paint or upgrading emergency shelters mean Victorian students can learn in modern schools with up-to-date facilities."

Leongatha Secondary College said it would provide comment once it had reviewed the details of the funding announcement.

The full list of schools receiving funding is available at schoolbuildings.vic.gov.au/planned-maintenance-program.