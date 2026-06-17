Leongatha sharpens game in big win over Drouin

Leongatha’s Tom Vuillermin looks to get his kick away under pressure. a08_2426

WHILE a Leongatha win was never in doubt against struggling Drouin, the Parrots seized the opportunity to improve aspects of their play, coach Trent McMicking pleased with their success in doing so during a 118-point victory.

‘Our team defence was much better than it has been the last couple of weeks, midfielders working back a bit harder than what they had been,’ he said, also praising the work of his backmen.

Beau Grabham Andrews’ defensive efforts on Hawks Skipper Sebastiano Amoroso caught McMicking’s eye, while consistent backman Tim Sauvarin was recognised by a group of past Leongatha players who bestowed their award on him for his elite kicking and the way in which he marshalled the troops.

Up forward, Jenson Garnham finished with a bag of eight goals, while Zavier Lamers and Aaron Heppell each booted three majors, Heppell’s overall efforts seeing him named the winner’s best just ahead of Garnham.

While Paddy Ireland booted only a couple of goals, his team-first approach was noted, as he passed to others in better positions, Garnham being among the beneficiaries.

Captain Tom Marriott characteristically featured prominently in Leongatha’s best, as did ruckman Jack Sheridan who continues to provide excellent service for the Parrots midfielders.

Leongatha welcomed Jackson Harry back into the Senior side for his first game at that level since Grand Final Day last year, that being his only Senior match in 2025 after a knee injury the previous season.

Amoroso was the Hawks’ only multiple goalscorer with a couple of majors, while Tommy Trist and Vincent Kuol each kicked one, and Tyler Canute was named the beaten team’s best.

McMicking acknowledged the size of next week’s challenge against unbeaten Moe, responding ‘train the house down, then play at our very best,’ when asked what is required.

He and his coaching staff will put lots of thought into what matchups will give the Parrots the best chance.

After drenching second half rain, Fraser Phillips celebrated his first Senior win, with Leongatha held to a draw and a loss in his first two games, his teammates marking the occasion in typical fashion inflicting a Gatorade shower on him in the rooms.

While pleased with a strong four-quarter effort, McMicking is sure to move on quickly to planning for the vast challenge ahead against Moe.

He started off by taking care of logistics, reminding his players the match is at Traralgon, with Moe’s ground not yet ready.

Moe comes into the contest after sweeping aside Sale by 143 points.

There’s no doubt the Lions will start favourite but Leongatha is always up for a challenge and it should be a cracker of a game.