Local pubs win hospitality awards

The San Remo Hotel clan celebrates its ‘Best Outdoor Experience – Regional’ win.

THE MIDDLE Hotel Korumburra and the San Remo Hotel were winners at the Australian Hotels Association Victoria State Awards for Excellence announced on Monday night during a function at Crown Casino’s Palladium Ballroom.

‘Best Function and Event Space – Regional’ went to The Middle Hotel, while the San Remo Hotel took out ‘Best Outdoor Experience – Regional’.

Member for Gippsland South Danny O’Brien joins the party as The Middle Hotel Korumburra team enjoys its ‘Best Function and Event Space – Regional’ win.

The Middle Hotel was also a finalist in the ‘Best Casual Dining – Regional’, ‘Cocktail Menu of the Year’, ‘Best Outdoor Experience – Regional’, ‘Best Presented Beer’, ‘Best Gaming Venue – Regional’, ‘Best Pub TAB – Regional’, ‘Heart of the Community’ and the ‘Ian Larkin Overall Hotel of the Year - Regional’ categories.

Middle Hotel staff were finalists in a couple of individual sections, with Mark Smith among those competing for ‘Chef of the Year’ while Paras Chopra was in the running for ‘Excellence in Service’.

San Remo Hotel was also in the running for a number of awards, being a finalist in the ‘Best Sports Bar – Regional, ‘Parma of the Year’, ‘Heart of the Community’, and ‘Ian Larkin Overall Hotel of the Year – Regional’ sections.

Barry and Veronica Williams of San Remo Hotel were finalists for the ‘Local Legends Award’.

Joint owner of The Middle Hotel Korumburra Ben ‘Fish’ Fisher acknowledged the contribution of the pub’s staff, saying they are what makes the place, and expressing his appreciation for the community support.

“We are very lucky in Korumburra, a town that is getting better every day,” he said.

Fish gave credit to the builder of the winning function spaces.

“Kyle Custom Building created our function and event spaces, providing an amazing spot for any event, and we can’t thank them enough,” he said.

“We all celebrated well into the night at Crown, and there are plenty of sore heads but we’re very proud,” Fish concluded.

Office Manager at the San Remo Hotel, Veronica Williams spoke about the outdoor experience the pub provides that undoubtedly caught the judge’s attention during a Summer visit.

“They normally come around January, so it’s pumping out the front on a nice Summer’s day; we’ve got live music and if there’s any sport on, we’ll have the big screen outdoor TV,” she said.

Live afternoon music creates a great vibe, with local duos like the ‘Laing Brothers’, ‘The Times’, and ‘Late for Church’.

It’s a pleasant setting in the evening too.

“There are two big gum trees, one on either side of the area and we’ve put fairy lights up and they look fantastic,” Veronica said.

At this time of year, blankets are provided in the outdoor area, that appealing to those who like to bring their dogs.

The recent awards night was a great chance for staff to get dolled up and enjoy someone else taking charge of the catering, being treated to a three-course meal.

“When you win, you get to run up on stage and collect the trophy and get your photos taken,” Veronica said, albeit there’s no time for speeches.

An after party followed the presentation section of the evening, with a band, drinks and finger food, enabling winners and other finalists to continue mingling and letting their hair down.

Veronica praised the San Remo Hotel staff, thanking them for all their hard work, particularly over Summer.

“We wouldn’t have this place without the support of customers and staff,” she said.

Other local venues that made the finals of various categories were:

Esplanade Hotel – Inverloch:

‘Emerging Leader of the Year’ (Zenna Mann), ‘Best Casual Dining – Regional’, ‘Best Pub Bar – Regional’, and ‘Best Sports Bar – Regional’

Kilcunda Ocean View Hotel:

‘Chef of the Year’ (David Maclean)

Poowong Hotel:

‘Emerging Leader of the Year’ (Charlie Hall), ‘Best Casual Dining – Regional’, ‘Best Pub Bar – Regional’, and ‘Parma of the Year’

Riverview Hotel, Tarwin Lower:

‘Best Live Entertainment Venue’

Welshpool Hotel:

‘Excellence in Service’ (Skye Dubignon), and ‘Heart of the Community’

The Wooli Tavern, Cape Woolamai:

‘Chef of the Year’ (Ryan Philippe), ‘Venue Manager of the Year’ (Brett Thompson)