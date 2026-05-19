Dave Hughes brings 'Cooked' to Phillip Island

Dave Hughes shares the inspiration behind his new show ‘Cooked’, a comedy event coming to Berninneit, Phillip Island.

Dave Hughes during the AFL Legends Charity Game at Marvel Stadium in August last year where he suffered five broken ribs and a punctured lung.

DAVE Hughes, one of Australia's best-known comedians, is bringing his new stand-up show 'Cooked' to Phillip Island.

From taking the stage and getting a live audience laughing to broadcasting his comedy across the nation via popular television shows and radio, Hughes is dedicated to his craft.

In August last year, Hughes suffered some serious injuries during the AFL Legends Charity Game at Marvel Stadium, a match that raised almost $1 million for prostate cancer research.

After the game, Hughes was taken to hospital and admitted to the ICU, where it was found the comedian had five broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Once the bruising had begun to fade, Hughes was readmitted to hospital with fluid in his lungs.

Comedian Dave Hughes is bringing his stand-up show Cooked to Phillip Island next week.

In an interview with Triple M, Hughes said that after his first collision he began to believe he might die.

He never let the pain stop him, though, kicking a goal and continuing to have a laugh with everyone on the footy ground, telling jokes with a smile all the way to the end before making it to the afterparty.



In his new show, Hughes takes inspiration from those personal experiences and turns them into the entertaining material he is known for.



The show is part of a 36-stop national tour that has taken Hughes from capital cities to country towns across Australia.



Hughes performs 'Cooked' at Berninneit, Phillip Island on Wednesday, May 28 at 7.30pm.

Last-minute tickets are available at trybooking.com.