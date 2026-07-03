Making a splash for cancer care

Around 150 people turned up in San Remo on Saturday, June 27 for the second ever Westernport Hotel Pier to Pub race.

Around 150 people took part in the Westernport Hotel Pier to Pub event, raising funds for the L. Rigby Care Centre at Wonthaggi Hospital.

Around 150 people turned up in San Remo on Saturday, June 27 for the second ever Westernport Hotel Pier to Pub race, combining swimming, running, and delicious potato cakes to raise money for local cancer patients and their families.

The event began in the water near the pontoon beside the San Remo Fisherman’s Co-Op for a short swim, before contestants made their way across the sand and park to the Westernport Hotel.

Along the way, competitors faced a rather unique challenge, as they were required to eat a potato cake halfway through the 93-metre run.

Westernport Hotel owner Morgan Mountford said the event was designed to be accessible to people of all ages and abilities, rather than a serious test of athleticism and endurance.

“It was a short swim, and then it’s a 93-metre run, but in between you’ve got to eat a potato cake halfway through the race,” he said.

“It’s just a fun get-together, for all ages and all levels.”

The event was held during low tide to further ensure those participating felt comfortable and capable of completing the course.

Proceeds from the event will be donated directly to the L. Rigby Integrated Care Unit at the Wonthaggi Hospital, which provides cancer treatment and support closer to home for local families.

The San Remo community turned out in force for the second ever Pier to Pub event.

Mr Mountford said the decision to support the centre was inspired by local families who had experienced the care it provides firsthand.

“We’ve had a few of our locals whose partners or family members have had to visit the L. Rigby centre for their cancer treatments,” he said.

“They all had really glowing things to say about it and the way their partners and family members were treated.

“It became a no-brainer for us.”

The final fundraising total is still being calculated, as organisers are waiting for costs such as participant shirts to be finalised.

Last year’s inaugural Pier to Pub event raised $5300 for the cancer centre, and Mr Mountford said he hoped this year’s event would have a similar result.

With year two now in the books, the Pier to Pub event is now expected to become a local tradition on San Remo’s calendar.

“The first time was a bit of a novelty and fun, and we were hoping the second time everyone would get around it, and they definitely have,” Mr Mountford said.

“It’ll be an annual thing now, for sure.”