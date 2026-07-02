Wonnie boys do Power proud in winning Gippsland team

The 2026 Gippsland Youth Interleague Carnival has been run and won and predictably, the strong Gippsland League, followed by the West Gippsland FNC, dominated the Under 18 football competition with three Wonthaggi Power players prominent.

The three Wonthaggi Power players in the winning Gippsland Under 18 team; Jayden Burns, Billy Wyhoon and Jasper Shone performed strongly with Wyhoon amongst the goals in the qualifying rounds and Burns and Shone sharing best player honours across the whole Gippsland Youth Interleague Carnival.

THE 2026 Gippsland Youth Interleague Carnival has been run and won at the Morwell Recreation Reserve and predictably, the strong Gippsland League, followed by the West Gippsland FNC, dominated the Under 18 football competition.

The 17&Under netball carnival was a closer run event with the Gippsland Girls coming out on top of the ladder at the end of the round robin matches, but with the two teams from Mid Gippsland and West Gippsland not far behind them in second and third.

In fact, West Gippsland tied 24-24 with Gippsland in the last of the round robin matches while Mid Gippsland managed a one-goal win over West Gippsland earlier in the day to claim second place in the event.

Winners of the 2026 Gippsland Youth Football Interleague Carnival was Gippsland, playing off against West Gippsland in the final at Morwell on Wednesday.

But as much as the teams and the top talent from across the six Gippsland leagues; Gippsland League, Mid Gippsland, North Gippsland, Ellinbank & District, North Gippsland and West Gippsland, competed hard for the win in each match, it was more about showcasing the region’s talent, providing them with an opportunity to play at a higher level and creating friendships and connections, as it was coming up with an eventual winner of the carnival.

Netball Victoria’s Eastern Region Manager Judi Buhagiar said the girls’ netball representative teams had a lot more opportunities than the boys to play in carnivals but in both cases, the connections and friendships formed were a real positive.

“And it’s not just the players who create connections and friendships across teams, clubs and leagues, the coaches and officials also get a chance to meet in a different setting, fostering support for the game, their clubs and associations,” said Ms Buhagiar.

“Days like this are a great opportunity on a lot of levels.”

Netball Victoria’s Eastern Region Manager Judi Buhagiar presented the shield to representatives of the Claire Marks (coach) and Ruby Bridger (captain).

The Gippsland League football coach Brad Caldwell offered similar sentiments during the presentations on the Morwell ground, as the daylight started to dim and lights took over, at the end of a big day.

“It’s been a really great day and I’ve really enjoyed it. You get a lot out of these sort of events, not only playing, but making friendships you’ll probably appreciate more as you get older,” he said, thanking AFL Gippsland, the organisers, the leagues and their volunteers, the players and their parents.

Wonthaggi's Jasper Shone presents a signed game ball to Gippsland League Under 18 football coach Brad Caldwell.

Locally, the Wonthaggi Power Football Netball Club was well represented in the Gippsland League’s winning football and netball teams with Billy Wyhoon amongst the goals in the qualifying rounds and both Jasper Shone and Jayden Burns named in the best players in three out of the four games, including in the grand final against West Gippsland.

Shone, who was the captain of the Gippsland League’s Under 18 carnival team, shared the best player in the carnival awards with his Power teammate Jayden Burns, who finished with five goals across the four games.

Shone put his extensive Gippsland League senior football experience with the Power to good use, not only competing well with the likes of Dusties’ ruckman Geroge Morgan in the air but following up vigorously at the stoppages and around the ground to keep the ball moving Gippsland’s way.

Wonthaggi's Jasper Shone was central to Gippsland's win in the youth carnival.

Jayden Burns was one of the main go-to players up forward, also taking a turn through the midfield, while Wyhoon produced a number of goal assists, as well as kicking one himself, in a typical small forward role.

Wonthaggi Power and the Leongatha Parrots both had a player in the successful Gippsland 17&Under Netball Team with Chloe Berry (GK) of Wonthaggi and Lacy Fennell (GD) of Leongatha teaming well together in the key defensive roles, both winning numerous turnovers, to help give Gippsland the edge in a tight competition.

Winners of the 2026 Gippsland Youth Netball Interleague Carnival was Gippsland. Members of the team were, back, Claire Marks (coach), Beth Wallace (Traralgon), Cleo Traumanis (Drouin), Chloe Berry (Wonthaggi), Lacy Fennell (Leongatha), Sianna Wilkinson (Traralgon), front, Ella Bigham (Traralgon), Fiona Nalder (Drouin), Ruby Bridger (Traralgon), Lexi Doherty (Moe), and Olivia Stothers (Sale).

The winning Gippsland Netball squad included: Sianna Wilkinson (Traralgon), Chloe Berry (Wonthaggi), Ruby Bridger (Traralgon), Lexi Doherty (Moe), Beth Wallace (Traralgon), Fiona Nalder (Drouin), Ella Bigham (Traralgon), Lacy Fennell (Leongatha), Cleo Traumanis (Drouin) and Olivia Stothers (Sale), and coach Claire Marks.

Lacy Fennell (Leongatha) played strongly for the Gippsland team in the key defensive role.

The winning Gippsland League football team included 1. Billy Wyhoon (Wonthaggi Power), 2. Fraser Aubrey (Moe) 3. Hudson Anderson (Traralgon), 4. Oscar Baylis (Bairnsdale), 5. Darcy Scott (Maffra), 6. Ben Raymond (Moe), 7. Lachie Ainsworth (Morwell), 8. Angus Weatherley (Maffra), 9. Jesse Etchell (Drouin), 10. Jaxon Murdoch (Traralgon), 11. Beau Cottrell (Maffra), 12. Jayden Burns (Wonthaggi Power), 13. Lachie Hooper (Traralgon), 14. Charlie Tatchell (Traralgon), 15. Jack Halligan (Maffra), 16. Jack Armstrong (Maffra), 17. Harper Walker (Maffra), 18. Saxton Buckley (Bairnsdale), 19. Max Moroney (Moe), 20. Brodie Adams (Traralgon), 21. Cooper Leighton (Warragul), 22. Samuel Wight (Traralgon), 23. Jasper Shone (Wonthaggi Power), 24. Cooper Anderson (Traralgon).

Mid Gippsland's Lucus Duvoisin contests this rucking duel with West Gippsland's Geroge Morgan.

The Mid-Gippsland FNL Under 18 team was as follows: 1. Archie Woodall - Mirboo North, 2. Jacoa Cameron – Tarwin, 3. Charlie Crutchfield - Mirboo North, 4. Hamish Phoenix - Hill End, 5. Archie Casey – MDU, 6. Alec Francis – Tarwin, 7. Harvey McKay – Yinnar, 8. Indie Cameron – Tarwin, 9. Aaron Bruce – MDU, 10, Leevi Lidstone – Foster, 11. William Mills - Hill End, 12. Wilkie Edgelow - Fish Creek, 13. Tobias McDuffie - Mirboo North, 14, Sam McConachy – Newborough, 15. Dylan Van Der Stoep - Hill End, 16. Tex Dyson – Toora, 17. Thomas Bastin - Hill End, 18. Oakley McKay - Morwell East, 19. Lucas Duvoisin – MDU, 20. Mason Thomson - Fish Creek, 21. Hudson Guymer – Tarwin, 22. Oscar Bright - Fish Creek, 26. Alistair Buckland - Fish Creek and 28. Archie Evans - Mirboo North.

The West Gippsland FNC Under 18 team was as follows: 3. Xavier Williams, 6. James Cross, 8. Will Setford, 10. Max Fowles, 11. Jack Larsson, 12. Rhys Newman, 13. Jack Morgan, 15. Kaiden Kilpatrick, 16. Harrison Cramer, 18. Liam Pirotta, 22. Kasy Deren, 23. Brody Rogers, 26. Joseph Zaccari, 27. Jayden Worrall, 28. Brody Walsh, 29. Zachary Thompson, 30. Zack Reid, 31. Joel Cochrane, 32. Mathew Cornwall, 34. Sam O'Garey, 40. Frederick Soumilas, 42. Froley Anderson, 43. George Morgan, 44. Parker Trappett.

The Mid-Gippsland 17&Under netball team was as follows: Emmy Andrews – Yinnar, Willow Butinar – Toora, Holly Chilla - Mirboo North, Imogen Hulshof – MDU, Tahlia Lafferty – MDU, Aleeah Munnich – Boolarra and Skylah Russell – Yinnar.

Tahlia Lafferty of MDU in action with the Mid Gippsland team in Wednesday's youth carnival at Morwell.

WorkSafe AFL 2026 Gippsland Youth Interleague Carnival (football) results: Round 1 – MG 2-5.17 v NG 1.5.11, WG 7.5.47 v ED 1.3.9, GL 10.8.68 v MG O.l.1, WG 5.9.39 v EG 2.0.12, GL 10.6.66 v NG 3.3.21, ED 3.6.24 v EG 4.3.27, MG 1.5.11 v WG 6-5.41, GL 10.5.65 v ED 2.1.13, NG 7・5.47 v EG 2.5.17.

Final: Gippsland 7.6.48 def West Gippsland 2.4.16.

See PlayHQ for all the football carnival results HERE

Wonthaggi's Jayden Burns was the best player in the final and shared best in carnival honours with his Wonthaggi Power teammate Jasper Shone.

Best players, Gippsland: Jayden Burns, Cooper Leighton, Jasper Shone, Hudson Anderson, Brodie Adams, Lachlan Ainsworth. West Gippsland: No best players selected.

Goals: Gippsland Cooper Leighton 3 and Fraser Aubrey, Oscar Baylis, Jaxon Murdoch and Jayden Burns one each. West Gippsland Liam Pirotta and Jayden Worrall one each.