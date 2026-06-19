Netball mums make Inverloch-Kongwak’s day

Ruby McCartney and mother Rachel Miller featured in Inverloch-Kongwak’s B Grade victory on Saturday at Koo Wee Rup.

IT’S a relatively rare feat to have a mother and daughter playing on the one netball team.

But to have two mums and two daughters turning out for the one club in the West Gippsland FNC last Saturday was something to celebrate.

And Inverloch-Kongwak did just that at Koo Wee Rup last Saturday when Rachel Miller and daughter Ruby McCartney were members of the winning B Grade team, victorious 53-48 over Koo Wee Rup.

In the C Grade, Bec Massaro and daughter Harper Hawking helped IK salute 49 to 43 on a very competitive day.

Those two teams were IK’s only senior successes on the day, with A Grade going down 40-50 and D Grade similarly challenged, down 23-38.

“We try to make it happen when we can and it was nice to see,” said a spokesperson for the club.