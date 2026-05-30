Wonthaggi netballers shine at Dandenong tournament

Wonthaggi’s U15s rep team performed well at the Dandenong and District Netball Association Tournament on Sunday.

WONTHAGGI and District Netball Association’s newly formed representative program officially hit the court on Sunday, with both the U13 and U15 teams competing at the Dandenong and District Netball Association Tournament.

After months of planning, trials and training, the day marked an exciting milestone for Wonthaggi and District Netball Association (WDNA) as the association continues rebuilding representative pathways for local junior players.

The day started well before the first centre pass, with families, volunteers and committee members arriving early to set up base camps complete with marquees, chairs, snacks, hair glitter, team jumpers and plenty of purple and green spirit.

Throughout the tournament, both teams represented WDNA with pride, determination and outstanding sportsmanship.

The U13s had an incredible day, progressing all the way through to the semi-finals.

In a thrilling contest, the match finished in a draw at full time before heading into extra time, where the team narrowly missed a spot in the grand final.

While disappointed with the result, the players should be enormously proud of their effort, teamwork and composure under pressure.

The U15 team also had a strong tournament, showing growth and resilience across the day against quality opposition from across the region.

The team continued to improve each game and embraced the opportunity to compete at representative level.

WDNA president Virginia Hunt said the tournament was a significant moment for the association.

“To see our players pull on the WDNA uniform and compete with so much pride was incredibly special,” she said.

“This program has only come together this year, so for both teams to step onto the court and perform the way they did is something our whole community should be proud of.

“The support from parents, volunteers, coaches, umpires and our committee across the entire day was amazing. Rep netball simply doesn’t happen without people willing to give up their time.”

WDNA would also like to thank coaches Leticia Phillips and Mia Caile, team officials, families and supporters who helped make the day possible.

The association’s rep season continues next month at Netball Victoria’s Association Championships in Moe.

WDNA continues to focus on creating participation opportunities and positive experiences for junior players across the Bass Coast region.