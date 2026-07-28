Rainfall records smashed as July deluge drenches Bass Coast

Rainfall records have been smashed on the Bass Coast as a second powerful low-pressure system swept in from Bass Strait overnight causing flash flooding in low-lying coastal roads and thick drifts of hail on the Bass Highway and Inverloch-Kongwak Road.

A second powerful low-pressure system has swept in from Bass Strait causing flash flooding in low-lying coastal roads and thick drifts of hail on the Bass Highway and Inverloch-Kongwak Road. B14_3126

A SERIES of relentless weather systems has smashed winter records across the Bass Coast leaving local infrastructure strained and paddocks waterlogged.

Rainfall totals to date for July 2026 have already confirmed that Inverloch and neighbouring Pound Creek have endured one of their wettest mid-winter periods on record, with some gauges recording nearly double the monthly average.

Total rainfall for the month varied slightly across the region due to localised coastal fronts. The Inverloch Pier weather station had registered a substantial amount of rain in excess of existing records even before the latest severe storm cell which brought heavy rain and hail to the town early Wednesday morning. The sudden mid-winter series of severe coastal fronts uniquely targeted the Bass Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) reported that leading into July the rest of Gippsland had been suffering from below-average or close-to-average rainfall. The long-term average July total for Inverloch is 84.2 mm. The historical wettest July on record from 2007–2025 was 137.8 mm (recorded in 2016) which means that the July 2026 drenching did indeed officially break the historical high-water mark for the area.

The first defining moment for last month’s wild weather arrived on Tuesday, July 14, when a powerful low-pressure system swept across Bass Strait and slammed into the Gippsland coastline. This severe weather cell dumped 36 mm of rain within a single 24-hour window, overwhelming local infrastructure and triggering widespread disruption.

The second front that arrived early on July 29 is likely to smash the existing rainfall record for Inverloch. These single-day deluges have oversaturated local soils, caused flash flooding across low-lying coastal roads, and sent debris washing into Anderson Inlet.

The sudden volume of water and heavy drifts of hail on local roads caused immediate hazards for motorists, with local emergency services responding to several calls regarding stranded and damaged vehicles.

Local agricultural properties bore the brunt of the mid-month onslaught. Farmers in Pound Creek and surrounding rural blocks reported that cattle were being shifted to higher ground as low-lying paddocks transformed into shallow lakes.

In urban areas, municipal drainage systems have struggled to cope with the sheer volume of run-off. Water pooled deeply across main thoroughfares, forcing the temporary closure of several sections of the road network.

Bass Coast Shire Council maintenance crews worked around the clock during the peak of the storms to clear fallen debris, clear blocked culverts, and erect warning signs for commuters navigating the treacherous conditions.

Community sports were also hit hard. Local football and netball grounds across the region were reduced to muddy bogs, forcing league officials to cancel junior fixtures and relocate senior matches to preserve the playing surfaces.

State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers from the Inverloch and Wonthaggi units faced a demanding month, attending to dozens of calls for assistance. Most incidents involved minor property flooding, leaking roofs, and trees brought down by the accompanying gale-force coastal winds.

Authorities praised the resilience of residents but urged continued caution, noting that with the catchment areas now entirely saturated, even moderate rainfall over the coming weeks could trigger further localized flooding.