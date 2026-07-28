Peregrine Bushwalking Club marks 30 years of adventure in South Gippsland

The Peregrine Bushwalking Club is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with a special anniversary celebration at the Newhaven Yacht Squadron on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

Peregrine Bushwalking Club members Lois McMahon, Helen Ward, Lyn Barnett, Carole Johnston, and Ruth and Peter Glare prepare to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the club. B09_3126

THE PEREGRINE Bushwalking Club is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year marking three decades of community spirit, healthy outdoor exploration, and shared memories.

To honour this milestone, early members club members Ruth and Peter Glare, along with long-standing club companions have invited past and present walkers to reconnect and celebrate the rich history of the club.

A special anniversary celebration featuring a light lunch will take place at the Newhaven Yacht Squadron on Thursday, September 17 at 12pm. The anniversary celebration promises to be a heartfelt gathering, allowing attendees to reminisce about the countless trails conquered and lifelong friendships forged since the club's first steps.

Established in 1996, the club has grown from a small group of passionate outdoor enthusiasts to a thriving community organisation currently boasting 85 active members.

After joining as a 64-year-old the oldest member of the club, centenarian Lyn Barnett was still an active walker until quite recently and is still involved with club activities.

The club operates as a proud affiliate member of Bushwalking Victoria, ensuring high standards of safety and organisation for all its participants. The club’s primary purpose remains unchanged, to enjoy, discover, and respect the great outdoors in the company of friends while actively encouraging and supporting each other.

The backbone of the club's program is a regular Tuesday day walk, which typically covers distances between 12 and 16 kilometres. While these weekly walks are predominantly hosted within the immediate South Gippsland area, the group occasionally journeys further afield to explore new terrains.

Beyond traditional walking, the club has diversified its schedule to cater to various fitness levels and interests. Members regularly enjoy organised bike rides, extended base camps hosted in bushland or caravan parks, occasional pack carries, and a vibrant calendar of local social activities.

Every club activity is conducted primarily for the shared enjoyment of its members, strictly balanced with an unwavering commitment to duty of care.

The leadership group is guided closely by the principles set out in the online Bushwalking Manual resource provided by Bushwalking Victoria, ensuring risk management and environmental sustainability remain top priorities during every outing.

The Peregrine Bushwalking Club warmly welcomes newcomers to experience the immense physical and social benefits of exploring the outdoors. Anyone over the age of 18 is invited to participate in up to three club activities within a 12-month period as a visitor, completely free of any participation fees.

This welcoming approach allows prospective members to sample the club's friendly culture and diverse walking styles before making a formal commitment. To ensure peace of mind, visitors are fully covered by the exact same public liability and personal accident insurance policies as registered, full-paying members during their initial trial walks. Anyone wishing to continue walking regularly with the group after completing their third activity must pay the appropriate fees and apply for membership.

If you have walked with the club at any stage over the last 30 years, or if you are looking to take your first steps with a supportive local group, the club wants to hear from you. For more information regarding the upcoming anniversary lunch or to view regular club schedules, please contact the organisers via email at Info@peregrineclub.org.au