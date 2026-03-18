Recognition for championing inclusive sport

The Wonthaggi Basketball Association All Abilities Basketball group, led by Fiona Cengia, promotes inclusive participation in the sport.

WONTHAGGI local Fiona Cengia has been recognised by GippSport as part of its International Women’s Day campaign, highlighting women who are making a difference in community sport.



The campaign centres around the 2026 theme of ‘balance the scales’, calling for fairness, inclusion and equal opportunities for women and girls in sport.



Ms Cengia was primarily featured for her strong involvement with the Wonthaggi Basketball Association, particularly her work with the All-Abilities Basketball program, creating opportunities for people of all abilities to participate in basketball.



Ms Cengia is a very familiar face in the basketball community, having first become involved with Wonthaggi Basketball in the early 2000s when her daughters began playing.



Over the years she has served on the committee and coached various representative teams for the Wonthaggi Coasters.



Most recently though, her time has been spent running the All-Abilities program for the past two years alongside her daughter Lily.



The program runs every Monday alongside the domestic basketball season at Wonthaggi.



The program usually attracts up to 15 participants including carers, with Wonthaggi Basketball Association referee Brigette Tack also assisting with the group and refereeing games.



The most rewarding aspect of the experience for Ms Cengia is the inclusivity aspect.



“Just being inclusive to all abilities. Whoever wants to can join in,” she said.



“There’s been times we don’t have enough players, then we’ll have some under-14 boys watching before their games start and they’ll jump on to make up the numbers.



“We’ve come a long way.



Back in the day that probably never would have happened.



The kids are very inclusive as well, making sure everyone gets a touch.”



Ms Cengia continued to emphasise how important sport was in her own life.



“Being involved in sport has given me confidence, resilience, leadership skills, community, belonging and most importantly empowerment,” she said.



One of the highlights for the All-Abilities team this year came when they took the court at halftime during both the men’s and women’s CBL games in their home clash against Maffra to partake in a scrimmage.



Ms Cengia encouraged anyone thinking of joining to contact her on 0409 142 907.