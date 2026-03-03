Speculation surrounds Graham Street tree works

Contractors began staged rectification works on Graham Street last week with heavy machinery on site.

CONTRACTORS digging around newly planted trees on Graham Street last week have reignited debate over one of Wonthaggi’s most contentious projects.



The 13 crepe myrtles went in from September last year as part of the Wonthaggi Activity Centre Streetscapes project replacing 39 car parking spaces.



The project has drawn criticism from traders and residents ever since.



The Sentinel Times has received numerous enquiries about the latest round of works with speculation about everything from the size of the tree pits and drainage to the concrete used and problems with contractors.



Bass Coast Shire Council said the work is all part of the plan and no trees are being removed.



Contractors began a four-week program of night works on Monday February 23 to carry out rectification works around the tree pits.



The works form part of the Greening of Graham Street stage of the $2 million project funded through Regional Development Victoria and council’s capital works budget.



They involve adjustments to the kerb and channel surrounding the crepe myrtles.



Sections of kerb will be shortened and reinstated with some asphalting required to properly finish the tree pit surrounds.



The broader project has delivered upgrades across the Wonthaggi town centre including a revamped Apex Park, improvements to McBride Avenue and landscaping and safety works along Graham Street.



Council stressed the excavation work seen on site is part of scheduled rectification not any change to the project.



The works will be completed in four stages with each stage expected to take roughly five nights.



Works will occur overnight to minimise disruption to Graham Street traffic

and retailers.



Car parking spaces adjacent to the trees will be temporarily unavailable while concrete cures.



Each section will be reinstated before contractors move to the next stage.



Council has advised businesses and residents to expect some noise along with dust vibration and an increased presence of machinery and construction crews.



Emergency access will remain available at all times.