Wonthaggi history series in line for state award

Long-standing Wonthaggi and District Historical Society members Don Edwards and Michael Kershaw spoke about the history of the Wonthaggi Citizens Band at the first 15 Minutes of History talk in 2021.

WONTHAGGI and District Historical Society’s popular 15 Minutes of History talk series has been shortlisted for a state award with the winner to be announced in Melbourne later this month.

The series is one of the finalists in the Volunteer-run Project of the Year category at the 2026 Victorian Museums and Galleries Awards run by AMaGA Victoria and the Public Galleries Association of Victoria.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art in Southbank on Tuesday, April 28.

Described as the sector’s night of nights, the awards recognise outstanding projects and contributions from museums and galleries across the state.

The Wonthaggi series had humble beginnings.

It started in January 2021 as part of the Bass Coast Shire summer holiday program with small audiences of around 30 people.

Six years on the series regularly draws standing room only crowds to the former Wonthaggi railway station which houses the society’s museum and archives.

The society said the shortlisting had prompted it to look back at where the program began.

“Volunteers are the absolute lifeblood of community history organisations so it’s fantastic to see your volunteers getting recognised for their hard work and wonderful contributions,” a society post said.

A different talk will be revisited each day leading up to the awards ceremony.

Last Friday’s session featured long-standing members Don Edwards and Michael Kershaw on the history of the Wonthaggi Citizens Band.

Audience members were treated to pre-entertainment by band members including the local favourite “(for there’s a) Part of My Heart in Wonthaggi”.

The song was written in 1934 by Jack O’Hagan also known for “Along the Road to Gundagai” after he was commissioned by the Victorian Government to tour towns and write a theme song for each.

The Wonthaggi Citizens Band was formed in 1910 and remains one of the town’s longest-running volunteer organisations.

It won the Australian National C Grade brass championship in 2018, 2019 and again in 2025, and the Victorian State C Grade title in 2023.

The Wonthaggi and District Historical Society was founded in 1959 and is custodian of the town’s mining social and cultural heritage.

The society was previously recognised in the 2024 Victorian Community History Awards with its publication Aspects of Wonthaggi’s History through Street and Place Names by Sebastian J. “Sam” Gatto named on the shortlist.

The railway station museum opens during Bass Coast school holiday periods and by appointment.

The society meets at 7pm on Thursdays at the museum.