Stolen Prado crashes through two vehicles in early morning rampage

Stolen vehicle allegedly involved in multiple incidents across Bass Coast and South Gippsland after being taken from Inverloch.

The stolen silver Toyota Prado after the collision on the Strzelecki Highway at Boorool on Sunday morning.

BASS Coast Highway Patrol is investigating two collisions believed to involve a stolen silver Toyota Prado wagon which was taken from Lohr Avenue in Inverloch overnight on Saturday.

Police allege the vehicle was then involved in several incidents across Bass Coast and South Gippsland in the early hours of Sunday.

The first collision occurred about 5.52am on Lynnes Road at St Clair between Kirrak Road and Hinterland Rise.

Police allege the stolen Prado was travelling on the wrong side of the road at high speed forcing another driver to take evasive action.

The vehicles collided and the Prado left the scene.

A second collision occurred about 6.55am on the Strzelecki Highway at Boorool between Boorool Road and Toomey Creek.

Police allege the Prado was again travelling on the wrong side of the road at high speed and a 59-year-old Wooreen woman was forced to swerve to avoid a head-on collision.

Both vehicles sustained major damage.

Multiple emergency services including volunteer firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

The alleged driver of the stolen Prado, a 34-year-old Loch Sport man, was airlifted to the Alfred Hospital with moderate injuries including a broken leg.

The Wooreen woman was taken to Latrobe Regional Hospital for observation.

The Strzelecki Highway was closed for several hours while the road was cleared.

Police believe the stolen vehicle may have been involved in other incidents that have not yet been reported.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au.