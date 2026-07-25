Dance talent hits Leongatha

These dancers from dance schools around south Gippsland and beyond are part of this year’s South Gippsland Dance Eisteddfod, competing in the 7 and under 9 modern/Jazz solo Novice section.

WHILE Leongatha Lyric Theatre’s musical Billie Elliot has finished, young talent is still taking to the stage at Leongatha Memorial Hall, about 590 performers from across Victoria participating in the annual South Gippsland Dance Eisteddfod, the event finishing on Sunday July 26.

Some more dance schools from Bass Coast have joined the action this year to the delight of South Gippsland Dance Eisteddfod President Carley Nelson.

“It’s been really good to hear that people are noticing the South Gippsland Dance Eisteddfod, from Gippsland but further out too, the Peninsula and towards the Eastern suburbs,” she said.

Adjudicator Tania Wert from Melbourne is busy keeping a watchful eye on performers aged from five or six through to 18 years who are competing in a variety of dance categories including different ballet classes, Classical, Neo Classical, and Lyrical, as well as tap, jazz and hip hop.

There is also a song and dance category inspired by musical theatre.

Ms Wert will determine placings, as well as Rising Star Awards and the recipient of the Patrick School of the Arts Summer Scholarship.

Ms Nelson said that, as is also the case with Leongatha Lyric Theatre productions, the event showcases the potential to modify the Memorial Hall to better support the performing arts.

Construction of a suitable permanent stage with wings and an easy access area for storing set components and props are among possible changes she highlighted.

As previously reported, South Gippsland Shire Council, with assistance from a consultancy firm, has been exploring usage options and potential modifications for the 100-year-old hall.

While hopeful of improvements to benefit performers and volunteers, Ms Nelson acknowledged how fortunate they are to have such a facility.

The Eisteddfod crew bumped in shortly after the conclusion of Billy Elliot, with dancers now using the stage assembled by Leongatha Lyric Theatre, some of the set having been removed and a special surface now covering the floor.

While the event has been going for 15 years, this is just the second time it has been held at the Memorial Hall, having previously been at Mesley Hall.

Each day is divided into three sessions, each costing just $6 to watch and offering a variety of action, the event having started on Thursday.

While the South Gippsland Dance Eisteddfod committee consists of nine people, other volunteers are needed to make the event a success, with people from the dance community happy to jump on board.