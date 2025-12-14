Visitors tour fantastic new Phillip Island community hospital
THE first stage of the multi-million-dollar Phillip Island Community Hospital was finished in July. And it’s a damn fine facility as the 250-plus visitors who toured the complex on Saturday’s open day discovered.
The Urgent Care Centre, which is three times the size of the original urgent care centre in the Phillip Island Health Hub, is all ready for summer emergencies and for locals who present with illnesses and injuries on a daily basis.
According to radiographer Lucy Whaley they’ve already completed more than 800 x-rays and 400 CT scans in the purpose-built imaging centre since it was opened for business on July 29.
Hemodialysis, according to Nurse Unit Manager Sky Martin, is set to roll in February 2026, using six dialysis and chemo chairs donated to the hospital by the Phillip Island Ladies Golf Auxiliary, the Phillip Island RSL and the Phillip Island Lions Club.
“Four consumers at Wonthaggi will be relocating over early in the New Year and we would expect the service here to be heavily used,” said Sky.
The beauty of these facilities and all of the equipment at the new Phillip Island Community Hospital, according to Deputy Chair of Bass Coast Health, Julia Oxley, is that it replicates what’s available at Wonthaggi Hospital to ease transition for staff at both locations.
It’s an issue that theatre nurses, Alyssa Hughes and Bec Toronyi, are quick to seize on as they meet visitors making the tour through the new hospital to the two-theatre complex which will handle a developing book of day surgeries as more specialists are attracted to treat patients at Cowes.
There’s a sensory garden and a central courtyard providing comfort and light to patients and staff, while they’re in the hospital and moving about and as elder-in-residence Aunty Dr Doseena Fergie OAM notes, there’s been a special effort made to cater for the children who visit the hospital with features including a new playground.
Everyone is on hand for the tour day, including Bass MP Jordan Crugnale, who championed the crucial efforts of the Phillip Island Medical and Health Action Group to get a local hospital to replace Warley, interim CEO of Bass Coast Health Simone Alexander, members of the executive team, community advisory committee, senior staff and members of several local volunteer and charity groups.
Community support has been so much a feature of the hospital, says Ms Crugnale.
“The fact that so much of the equipment has been fundraised for and that the support is ongoing demonstrates the level of community support for the hospital and the community spirit that brought the project to fruition,” said Jordan Crugnale at the weekend.
She said the community support had been instrumental in getting a good hearing and ultimately the necessary support from government.
The new Phillip Island Community Hospital is expected to be officially opened by the Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas early in the New Year.
Urgent Care Centre ready
The new Urgent Care Centre at the Phillip Island Community Hospital is open 24/7 for the treatment of minor illnesses and injuries these summer holidays.
Located within the new Phillip Island Community Hospital, the Urgent Care Centre features private treatment spaces and a spacious waiting area, dedicated to caring for the community.
The Urgent Care Centre can be accessed via the dedicated entry. Just look for the ‘Phillip Island Community Hospital’ sign.
Bass Coast Health Interim CEO Simone Alexander said, “The Urgent Care Centre is a purpose-built facility staffed by expert and skilled nurses and doctors who are passionate about caring for the residents of Phillip Island, as well as visitors, during their time of need.
“If you experience a minor ailment this summer, such as a surfing injury, mild respiratory condition, sunburn, infections, fever, cut or burn, please come to the Urgent Care Centre for treatment. There’s no need for an appointment and there is no charge involved.
“Please be aware you may need to wait, as patients are triaged based on the seriousness of their condition. Rest assured that our staff will be with you as soon as they can.” If you are in a life-threatening situation and need emergency care immediately, call triple zero (000).
People can also contact Nurse-on-Call to speak to a Registered Nurse for immediate, expert health advice 24/7. Phone 1300 60 60 24. If the matter is non-life-threatening, you can video call with Virtual Emergency Care to speak to an emergency doctor or nurse. Head online to: vved.org.au
The Phillip Island Community Hospital also offers Pathology and Radiology (CT scans, ultrasound and general x-ray). Early in the new year, day surgery, chemotherapy and dialysis will be offered.
The Phillip Island Community Hospital is at 50-56 Church Street, Cowes.