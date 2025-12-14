Visitors tour fantastic new Phillip Island community hospital

THE first stage of the multi-million-dollar Phillip Island Community Hospital was finished in July. And it’s a damn fine facility as the 250-plus visitors who toured the complex on Saturday’s open day discovered.

Sub-regional Partnership Facilitator at Bass Coast Health Kerryn Griffiths dons the 'volunteer' bib for the day to take visitors on a tour of the ne Phillip Island Community Hospital on Saturday.

The Urgent Care Centre, which is three times the size of the original urgent care centre in the Phillip Island Health Hub, is all ready for summer emergencies and for locals who present with illnesses and injuries on a daily basis.

Radiographer Lucy Whaley said there had already been 400 CT scans and 800 x-rays.

According to radiographer Lucy Whaley they've already completed more than 800 x-rays and 400 CT scans in the purpose-built imaging centre since it was opened for business on July 29.

Hemodialysis, according to Nurse Unit Manager Sky Martin, is set to roll in February 2026, using six dialysis and chemo chairs donated to the hospital by the Phillip Island Ladies Golf Auxiliary, the Phillip Island RSL and the Phillip Island Lions Club.

“Four consumers at Wonthaggi will be relocating over early in the New Year and we would expect the service here to be heavily used,” said Sky.

The beauty of these facilities and all of the equipment at the new Phillip Island Community Hospital, according to Deputy Chair of Bass Coast Health, Julia Oxley, is that it replicates what’s available at Wonthaggi Hospital to ease transition for staff at both locations.

Theatre nurses, Alyssa Hughes and Bec Toronyi said equipment at Cowes replicated facilities at Wonthaggi hospital making the transition easy for staff.

It’s an issue that theatre nurses, Alyssa Hughes and Bec Toronyi, are quick to seize on as they meet visitors making the tour through the new hospital to the two-theatre complex which will handle a developing book of day surgeries as more specialists are attracted to treat patients at Cowes.

There’s a sensory garden and a central courtyard providing comfort and light to patients and staff, while they’re in the hospital and moving about and as elder-in-residence Aunty Dr Doseena Fergie OAM notes, there’s been a special effort made to cater for the children who visit the hospital with features including a new playground.

Bass MP Jordan Crugnale chats with elder-in-residence at BCH, Aunty Dr Doseena Fergie OAM, a nursing research PhD and paramedic Lauren O'Dwyer, another proud indigenous woman on open day at the new Phillip Island Community Hospital.

Everyone is on hand for the tour day, including Bass MP Jordan Crugnale, who championed the crucial efforts of the Phillip Island Medical and Health Action Group to get a local hospital to replace Warley, interim CEO of Bass Coast Health Simone Alexander, members of the executive team, community advisory committee, senior staff and members of several local volunteer and charity groups.

Community support has been so much a feature of the hospital, says Ms Crugnale.

One of the many pieces of new equipment donated by community groups to new the Phillip Island Community Hospital.

“The fact that so much of the equipment has been fundraised for and that the support is ongoing demonstrates the level of community support for the hospital and the community spirit that brought the project to fruition,” said Jordan Crugnale at the weekend.

She said the community support had been instrumental in getting a good hearing and ultimately the necessary support from government.

The new Phillip Island Community Hospital is expected to be officially opened by the Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas early in the New Year.

Urgent Care Centre staff, from left, Registered Nurse Reine Higgins, Dr Romman Iqbal and Registered Nurse Linda Goltz will care for you at the Phillip Island Community Hospital.

Urgent Care Centre ready

The new Urgent Care Centre at the Phillip Island Community Hospital is open 24/7 for the treatment of minor illnesses and injuries these summer holidays.

Located within the new Phillip Island Community Hospital, the Urgent Care Centre features private treatment spaces and a spacious waiting area, dedicated to caring for the community.

The Urgent Care Centre can be accessed via the dedicated entry. Just look for the ‘Phillip Island Community Hospital’ sign.

Bass Coast Health Interim CEO Simone Alexander said, “The Urgent Care Centre is a purpose-built facility staffed by expert and skilled nurses and doctors who are passionate about caring for the residents of Phillip Island, as well as visitors, during their time of need.

“If you experience a minor ailment this summer, such as a surfing injury, mild respiratory condition, sunburn, infections, fever, cut or burn, please come to the Urgent Care Centre for treatment. There’s no need for an appointment and there is no charge involved.

“Please be aware you may need to wait, as patients are triaged based on the seriousness of their condition. Rest assured that our staff will be with you as soon as they can.” If you are in a life-threatening situation and need emergency care immediately, call triple zero (000).

People can also contact Nurse-on-Call to speak to a Registered Nurse for immediate, expert health advice 24/7. Phone 1300 60 60 24. If the matter is non-life-threatening, you can video call with Virtual Emergency Care to speak to an emergency doctor or nurse. Head online to: vved.org.au

The Phillip Island Community Hospital also offers Pathology and Radiology (CT scans, ultrasound and general x-ray). Early in the new year, day surgery, chemotherapy and dialysis will be offered.

The Phillip Island Community Hospital is at 50-56 Church Street, Cowes.

At the community open day at the Phillip Island Community Hospital were Bass MP Jordan Crugnale, and hospital executive staff members Kirsten Weinzierl, Chris Henderson, Simone Alexander and Kerryn Griffiths.

Taking the tour of the new Phillip Island Community Hospital.

President/Secretary of the Phillip Island Health Hub Auxiliary Gill Scrase chats to Phillip Island Community Hospital visitors about the work of her group and other hospital fundraisers and supporters.

Nurse Unit Manager Hemodialysis at BCH Sky Martin speaks about the roll out of dialysis and chemo services at Cowes early in the New Year.