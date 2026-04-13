Voting for a better deal for amateur fishing

Victoria's peak recreational fishing body VRFish has launched an advocacy campaign ahead of this year's state election to ensure South Gippsland, Bass Coast and Victoria remain premier fishing destinations.

Gary Hatfield fishing at Mahers Landing near Inverloch.

VICTORIA’s peak recreational fishing body VRFish has officially cast its line into the political arena launching a comprehensive advocacy plan designed to put amateur fishing at the forefront of the upcoming November State Election.

The strategy titled ‘A Blueprint for a Better Future’ outlines a vision to transform Victoria, South Gippsland and the Bass Coast into premier fishing destinations.

At the core of the plan is better fishing, better access, a better environment, better regulations, and a secure future for VRFish as the peak fishing body.

One proposal in the VRFish platform is the establishment of a dedicated estuarine fish hatchery. This facility would breed and release iconic species such as estuary perch, ensuring coastal systems remain productive and resilient against environmental shifts.

“We want to ensure that every time a Victorian casts a line, they have the best possible chance of success,” a VRFish spokesperson said. “That requires investment in the science of stocking and the protection of the habitats these fish call home.”

The plan highlights specific regional needs with a heavy focus on Gippsland’s unique waterways. Local priorities include a formal review of abalone regulations to ensure sustainable and fair harvest levels, alongside increased support for local fishing clubs which act as the social lifeblood of many small townships.

VRFish is also campaigning for improved access to Crown Land. Many anglers currently face locked gates and aging infrastructure that prevents them from reaching prime fishing spots. VRFish is calling for a commitment from all political parties to unlock these areas and invest in boat ramps and piers.

Central to the campaign is the survival and independence of VRFish itself. As the state’s peak body for over 30 years, the organisation is seeking ironclad guarantees regarding its future funding and status as an independent advocate.

To ensure the plan reflects the diverse needs of the community, from pier-side bait fishers to offshore game anglers, VRFish is providing multiple platforms for recreational fishers to share their views, which will then be used to lobby election candidates.

With the election fast approaching, VRFish will continue high-level discussions with all major parties. The goal is to demonstrate that a strong, independent peak body is essential for the health of a sector that contributes billions to the Victorian economy.

“Our community is broad and diverse,” a VRFish spokesperson added.

“By uniting our voices, we can ensure that whoever forms government in November understands that fishing isn’t just a hobby, it’s a vital part of our way of life.”

VRFish wants to empower the next generation of fishers by continuing to deliver ‘little angler kits’ and support fishing clubs through $2,000 ‘Stronger Fishing Club Grants’.

As the campaign heats up VRFish is urging all Victorian anglers to get involved, ensuring their priorities are not just heard, but acted upon. To view the VRFish election priorities go to vrfish.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/26104-Election-Priorities-v3.pdf

To have your say go to vrfish.com.au/get-involved/have-your-say/