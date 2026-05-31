Team Ella supported by school and community on CF journey

Shane, Michelle and Ella Chadwick with the vehicle Michelle will drive in The Great Escape Oz Car Rally.

STUDENTS and staff at Leongatha Primary School threw their support behind ‘65 Roses Day’ on Friday May 29, wearing red to create awareness of Cystic Fibrosis and raising funds for research through gold coin donations, the sea of red including Grade 2 pupil Ella Chadwick who has the condition.

Her parents were stationed outside the school gates as kids admired the ute mum Michelle will drive in The Great Escape Oz Car Rally in September as part of Team Ella, raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis research to find a cure and boosting awareness of the disease, the team having already raised over $13,000 by 65 Roses Day.

The combined teams in last year’s event raised a total of over $165,000.

Michelle will be joined on the journey by a couple of her girlfriends, Narelle Climpson and Tracy Henness, the event starting in Griffith NSW and taking participants to South Australia’s Barossa Valley via Cameron Corner, on the border of NSW, Queensland and South Australia, and Arkaroola Wilderness Sanctuary in the Flinders Ranges.

Michelle looks forward to “an incredible outback adventure for an important cause” in her 2001 Holden Rodeo, a former Shitbox Rally vehicle that will get some additional touches including a bull bar, having already got new lights, with Ella’s dad Shane, a mechanic, sure to have it running well for its next big challenge.

On Friday he dressed as a red Teletubby, adding to the excitement generated by the blue ute complete with a large teddy bear seated in the tray and wearing a Team Ella T-shirt.

While Principal Warwick Ford couldn’t be there for the occasion, Assistant Principal Paris Buckley ensured there was still a flamboyant outfit on show, wearing his red Christmas jacket resplendent with Gingerbread Men.

Shane Chadwick, Grade 2 teacher Nyree Gill, Ella Chadwick, Assistant Principal Paris Buckley, Grade 4 teacher Joel Evans and Michelle Chadwick.

The idea of 65 Roses Day sprang from a four-year-old with Cystic Fibrosis who heard his mother talking about the disease, the youngster later referring to it as ‘65 Roses’.

“Today, our school community came together for Go Red for Cystic Fibrosis Day and raised an amazing $684.65, plus an additional $5 given to me at Auskick by a very sweet boy who came to say he forgot to take his money to school,” Michelle posted on ‘The Great Escape Oz Car Rally Team Ella’ Facebook page.

“A huge thank you to every student, staff member and family who wore red, made a donation, and helped spread awareness about Cystic Fibrosis. To sit through assembly and watch the kids so proudly wearing red and see the fabulous slide show in the background was very moving. Yep, tears.”

Ella’s schoolmates and family join her in wearing red for 65 Roses Day.

Every dollar raised will be added to Team Ella’s tally for The Great Escape Oz Car Rally, all funds going directly to Cure4CF to support vital Cystic Fibrosis research, with Michelle summing up what that research means.

“Research gives families hope. Research leads to better treatments. Research brings us closer to a future where children like Ella can live longer, healthier lives.”

There are further fundraising initiatives happening in the leadup to the rally.

Team Ella will be at Leongatha’s Rail Trail Market on Sunday June 21, with people encouraged to buy raffle tickets,

A ‘Paint Ya Mate’ night on Saturday July 25 takes place at Leongatha RSL, offering the chance to grab a friend and come along to paint their portrait, with the session guided by artist Taz; enjoy finger food and plenty of laughs while supporting Cure4CF.

Tickets cost $55 per person, with limited spots, and bookings can be made through the TryBooking link on The Great Escape Oz Car Rally Team Ella Facebook page or by messaging Michelle through that page.

On Sunday August 9, Team Ella holds a sausage sizzle at Bunnings, Wonthaggi, heading to Griffith just under a month later on September 8, with The Great Escape Oz Car Rally starting on September 10.

“She’s excited I’m doing it and raising awareness; all she wants is a cure,” Michelle said of Ella’s reaction to the upcoming rally.