We’re Hiring - Sales Agent
Ray White Leongatha is seeking a motivated and driven Real Estate Agent to join our high-performing local team. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a nationally recognised brand in a supportive, results-focused environment.
About You:
• Current Certificate of Registration or Agent’s Licence
• Strong work ethic and positive attitude
• Excellent communication and negotiation skills
• Self-motivated and professional
• Current driver’s licence and reliable vehicle
What We Offer:
• Respected brand with strong local presence
• Ongoing training and mentoring
• Supportive team environment
• Uncapped earning potential through commission based structure
• Modern marketing and technology support
Ready to take the next step in your real estate career?
Email your resume and cover letter to
michael.hanily@raywhite.com
or visit us at 15 Bair Street, Leongatha.