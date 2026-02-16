We’re Hiring - Sales Agent

Ray White Leongatha is seeking a motivated and driven Real Estate Agent to join our high-performing local team. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a nationally recognised brand in a supportive, results-focused environment.

About You:

• Current Certificate of Registration or Agent’s Licence

• Strong work ethic and positive attitude

• Excellent communication and negotiation skills

• Self-motivated and professional

• Current driver’s licence and reliable vehicle

What We Offer:

• Respected brand with strong local presence

• Ongoing training and mentoring

• Supportive team environment

• Uncapped earning potential through commission based structure

• Modern marketing and technology support

Ready to take the next step in your real estate career?

Email your resume and cover letter to

michael.hanily@raywhite.com

or visit us at 15 Bair Street, Leongatha.