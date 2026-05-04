What Korumburra needs is more support for business

MORE support for local business has been a common theme in responses to a wide-ranging survey being conducted by the Korumburra Community Development Association.

Syd Whyte (President KCDA) and Gary Brittle (Secretary KCDA) provided the results of a wide-ranging survey of Korumburra residents at the Scout Hall in Coleman Park. B20_1826

A COMMON theme in responses to a wide-ranging survey conducted by the Korumburra Community Development Association was the need for more support for local business.

“We want to engage with the local community and hear what everybody wants to say,” said KCDA President Syd Whyte.

The KCDA survey revealed very few people in Korumburra knew what local community groups there were, or what they did. The KCDA was founded in 2024 to assist and support the Korumburra community and provides a communication link and hub for the Korumburra community.

KCDA Secretary Gary Brittle said the focus was on the people of the Korumburra community.

“We provide a welcome kit through local real estate agents,” said Mr Brittle.

The KCDA is also instrumental in organising Australia Day celebrations at Coleman Park and produces the Burra Flyer in conjunction with Like Minds at the Korumburra Secondary College.

More than 70 per cent of survey respondents said they already knew about the KCDA but only 30 per cent had accessed the KCDA web page. A large proportion were unaware or confused about what the KCDA does.

The three most important priorities identified in the survey were increased opportunities and support for business, young people, and support for older and disabled residents.

The best way of boosting business and volunteering according to the survey, was through events as well as shopping, entertainment and sport. Just under half of those surveyed (47 per cent) said they were satisfied with local facilities.

The need for more volunteers in the community was also raised as a major concern.

“Nobody wants to volunteer,” said one local resident.

“We used to have 36 per cent volunteers, but that dropped to 22 per cent after COVID.”

It was noted young people tended to volunteer more for projects than organisations.

Other issues listed for discussion included dwindling support for the Korumburra market, a lack of weekend tourists spending money in the town, businesses closing in the main street, and the need for a by-pass to stop heavy vehicles coming through town.

“Leongatha works because trucks are not going through the main street.”

Another suggestion was to tell more people about the plentiful water in the region.

“In tough times people could relocate from Melbourne.”

The Karmai Arts Festival and a Korumburra Fringe Festival were mentioned as ways of attracting involvement from young people for young people.

“The rail trail is the best one in Australia.”

Korumburra needs to become a destination the meeting was told.

“Nothing is open in the afternoons or on weekends.”

It was suggested the Korumburra swimming pool could be promoted more.

“It needs to be saved, as it is the only Olympic size pool in the shire.”

The lack of facilities for children at the Korumburra caravan park was also an issue.

“The caravan park needs concrete slabs for caravans.”

Fifty responses were received to the KCDA survey which will stay in place until August.

More than 20 attended the first KCDA community engagement workshop at the Korumburra Scout Hall and a second workshop will be held on September 9.

To participate in the KCDA community engagement survey go to surveymonkey.com/r/D9R9QTY