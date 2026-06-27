Wonthaggi Power grinds out pivotal win at Warragul

Wonthaggi Power dug deep on Saturday, after losing prime mover Brodie Mabilia to a hamstring injury in the warm-up, to grind out a crucial win over Warragul in Round 11 of the Gippsland League.

Wonthaggi's Jakeb Thomas provides a strong contest for the ball in Warragul's attacking zone as part of another impressive performance by Wonthaggi's defenders.

WONTHAGGI Power dug deep on Saturday, after losing prime mover Brodie Mabilia to a hamstring injury in the warm-up, to record a victory for the ages at Warragul in Round 11 of the Gippsland League.

A dour struggle in the first half, where both defences were on top and there was a fierce contest for the ball at the stoppages, opened up after half time as Wonthaggi turned the tables on the home side, to win the clearances 16 to seven for the quarter.

However, where an inaccurate Warragul had been unable to capitalise on its early dominance, Wonthaggi came on strong with five goals to one in the third quarter to take a 10-point lead into the three-quarter time break.

Wonthaggi Power's Nathan Muratore gets the front position ahead of Warragul full forward Jed Lamb. Muratore delivered the coup de grâce when he made a classic takedown in the goals quare deep in the last quarter.

At the final huddle, new Power coach Tristan Francis preached a mantra of 'calm, composed control' to his players, urging them not to blaze away when they had the ball, instead retain possession with measured passing to teammates in an effort to take away the Gulls' noted run and carry.

Warragul won the first centre break of the last quarter, however they hit the post from close range and Wonthaggi returned fire through Cooper McInnes, who won a free kick and put the Power up by a decisive 15 points in a low-scoring affair.

There were to be two more goals to McInnes in the final quarter, as he celebrated his 25th birthday in style, whereas Warrgul could manage only five more points until they got a consolation goal right at the end through Jake Hughes.

Hughes had the indignity of being run down in the goal square only minutes earlier, by Wonthaggi's Nathan Muratore, just as he looked set to score an easy goal from point-blank range.

Only a point resulted from what looked to be a certain goal opportunity, which pretty much summed up Waragul's day, finishing with 5.16 to Wonthaggi's 10.4, seven more scoring shots, but going down by 18 points.

Some of the action from Saturday's crucial match between second and third-placed Gippsland League teams Warragul and Wonthaggi.

The game was "the match of the day" in the Gippsland League between second and third, although Maffra's heroics at home against the previously undefeated Moe side and ended up taking the day's headlines when the Eagles won by five points.

The win saw Wonthaggi go above Warragul into second spot on the ladder, by half-a-game, making the Gulls vulnerable to Leongatha in the weeks ahead when those clubs meet to decide the "double chance" come finals time.

Final scores: Wonthaggi 10.4.64 defeated Warragul 5.16.46.

Wonthaggi's Kyle Reid was one of a team full of Power players who put pressure on the Warragul ball carriers throughout the day.