Workforce Plus steps in as Bass Coast Adult Learning is wound up

Workforce Plus Inc (WFP) has been confirmed as the preferred provider to take over training programs previously delivered by Bass Coast Adult Learning (BCAL) which has been officially wound up.

Workforce Plus Inc. has been named the preferred provider to rescue adult education services in Wonthaggi, stepping in to take over the local training programs after Bass Coast Adult Learning (BCAL) unexpectedly entered voluntary administration.

A CRUCIAL rescue mission is underway to save adult education services and local employment. Workforce Plus Inc (WFP), a regional not-for-profit and Registered Training Organisation, has been confirmed as the preferred provider to take over training programs previously delivered by Bass Coast Adult Learning (BCAL).

The announcement follows BCAL’s sudden slide into voluntary administration, a move that threatened to dismantle more than 30 years of community service.

While the intervention protects immediate training pipelines and jobs, stakeholders have been warned that significant work remains to fully secure the long-term future of these programs.

BCAL celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, marking three decades of providing essential educational lifelines to the Bass Coast community. The centre has been a cornerstone for hundreds of local adult learners. It offers a diverse curriculum ranging from English language classes and first aid certificates to hospitality and specialised vocational training.

The organisation’s collapse into voluntary administration earlier this year sent shockwaves through the region. It left students facing disruption to their studies and staff dealing with immediate career uncertainty and threatened to leave a permanent gap in the region's educational landscape.

Workforce Plus has spent recent weeks collaborating with administrator Worrells and relevant government agencies. Their goal has been to engineer a seamless transition for BCAL’s students, staff, and broader community programs. As an established Victorian not-for-profit, WFP delivers Learn Local courses, accredited training, employment programs, and community services across regional Victoria.

Josh Baker CEO of Workforce Plus Inc. has stepped in to secure local jobs and training pipelines after the closure of Bass Coast Adult Learning.

Workforce Plus CEO Josh Baker noted that BCAL’s financial distress reflected a systemic vulnerability shared by many community-based providers. "Regional communities rely heavily on these tailored educational pathways," Baker said.

"When an institution like BCAL faces liquidation, the fallout extends far beyond a balance sheet. It impacts real people trying to upskill, secure employment, and connect with their community. Our immediate priority is stabilisation."

The intervention plan guarantees that active students can complete their current modules without financial or academic penalties. WFP is also actively working to retain as many local educators and administrative staff as possible, preserving invaluable institutional knowledge and maintaining continuity for anxious learners.

The crisis at BCAL highlighted the intensifying financial pressures on small-scale, independent Registered Training Organisations (RTOs) in regional areas. Rising operational overheads, compliance costs, and shifting government funding models have squeezed margins for community-focused providers.

Unlike large metropolitan TAFEs, regional entities operate with lower student volumes, making them highly susceptible to minor economic fluctuations and enrolment dips.

Local advocates point out that organisations like BCAL do the heavy lifting in areas of social inclusion. They cater to vulnerable demographics, including long-term unemployed individuals, recent migrants, and older citizens looking to re-enter the workforce

When these localised portals close, the barrier to re-entry rises significantly for regional residents who may lack the transportation or resources to travel to larger regional hubs.

The transition process will roll out over the coming months. WFP aims to fully integrate the Bass Coast programs into its existing regional network while respecting the unique local identity BCAL established over three decades.

Government agencies have pledged oversight during the transition to ensure compliance standards remain uncompromised. While the immediate emergency has been averted, regional leaders emphasised that community-based adult education requires structured, long-term funding reform to prevent similar crises.

For now, the intervention by Workforce Plus provides a fragile but hopeful lifeline, ensuring the lights stay on and doors remain open for adult education on the Bass Coast.