Young angler shows how its done with a prize catch

Anderson Inlet Angling Club member Darcy Vallence with his first big fish a 45cm flathead caught at Mahers Landing.

SEVEN-year-old Anderson Inlet Angling Club member Darcy Vallence had to be helped reel in the biggest catch of his life when he landed a 45cm flathead at Mahers Landing.

Proud grandfather David Francis says the giant flathead weighed in at more than half a kilo.

“The family took it back to Melbourne and baked it as an entrée,” David said.

The new multi-million dollar Mahers Landing jetty and boat ramp has proved to be a hit with fishermen with Darcy not the only one to have landed a prize catch.

“Darcy is a new junior member to the club.”

According to his grandfather Darcy was using bluebait on a 2 metre rod with a 4500 light reel on a 13-14 lb fishing line.

“I’d just rigged the line up for him, he was so thrilled.”

Darcy’s flathead took the bait just after 7.30pm on an outgoing tide.

“The family was on holidays from Melbourne and it’s the biggest fish he’s ever caught.”

The Anderson Inlet Angling Club is keen to increase the number of junior members.

“It’s been good this summer,” said David.

The older anglers are waiting for the crowds to thin out before going back to fishing.

“If you haven’t got a line in you can’t catch a fish.”

The most popular spots are proving to be Mahers Landing and Pensioners Point.

Some handy catches of smaller flathead and pinkies have been made off the beach.

“There’s even been some gummies around,” said David.

“Some small salmon have also been taken off the surf beach.”

For more information look for the Anderson Inlet Angling Club Inverloch on Facebook.