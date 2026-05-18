$1.5 million push to protect vulnerable local birds

A meeting was recently held in Kilcunda as part of a $1.5 million conservation effort to help protect one of Victoria’s most vulnerable birds, as volunteers and land managers came together to discuss the progress being made.

Two Hooded Plover chicks at Kilcunda. Photo: Jennifer Brown.

A meeting was recently held in Kilcunda as part of a $1.5 million conservation effort to help protect one of Victoria’s most vulnerable birds, as volunteers and land managers came together to discuss the progress being made.

West Gippsland Management Catchment Authority hosted the meeting as part of the ‘Toward Zero Extinctions: Protecting the Eastern Hooded Plover project.

It’s a four-year project primarily focused on the coastline between San Remo and Sandy Point, an area that is home to Victoria’s second largest population of Eastern Hooded Plovers, otherwise known as “hoodies.”

These birds nest directly on beaches, which makes their eggs and chicks exposed to an abundance of threats, including humans, coastal weeds, rough weather, off leash dogs and foxes.

The recent meeting brought together representatives from the Bunurong Land Council Aboriginal Corporation, BirdLife Australia, Bass Coast Landcare Network, South Gippsland Landcare Network, Bass Coast Shire Council, Parks Victoria and local community members.

Together they shared updates on the work being done to protect nests and chicks, monitor breeding pairs, control foxes and educate beachgoers.

West Gippsland CMA Catchment and Community Project Officer Joel Kilgour is the one leading the project and said the results from the 2025-26 season was extremely positive.

The most recent season saw 16 fledglings in Bass Coast, building on 13 from the previous season. Meanwhile, South Gippsland recorded five fledglings, which was a significant improvement from zero last season.

Across Victoria, 67 hooded plovers fledged, with Bass Coast and South Gippsland accounting for 21 of those 67.

Fledging is when a bird’s feathers and wing muscles have developed enough for it to take flight and leave the nest.

BirdLife Australia’s Beach-nesting Birds Project Coordinator Kasun Ekanayake and volunteers viewing the birds and placing signage up for the breeding season.

“It’s the partnership and passion that unite to make this project successful, where everyone is involved and supports each other for the good of the hoodies,” Mr Kilgour said.

BirdLife Australia Beach-nesting Birds Project Coordinator Kasun Ekanayake said the season began a little shaky as a result of weather patterns before Christmas, but conditions eventually improved.

He also said volunteers were the backbone of the project.

“I’d like to acknowledge the volunteer contribution as the backbone of the program and a key reason for the program’s success.”

A major focus of the project has also been fox control, with Bass Coast Landcare Network helping lead that aspect of the program.

Bass Coast Landcare Invasive Species Team Coordinator Aaron Stephens said reducing fox pressure at key times of the year would be a crucial part of the project.

“We can’t underestimate the importance of this combined effort, it’s about taking the pressure off the birds at critical times of year,” said Aaron.

Brian Martin from Parks Victoria said community behaviour will also play a very important role in the Hooded Plover’s future, including people keeping to tracks and keeping dogs on leads where required.

Everyone in the community is being urged to follow signs during breeding season, keep dogs on leads when directed to do so and also to stay away from roped off nesting areas.

The $1.5 million project is funded by the Australian Government Natural Heritage Trust and is being delivered by the West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority.