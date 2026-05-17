Got him! Police nab break and enter Meeniyan burglar

The Meeniyan Supermarket was targeted in a brazen evening raid last Sunday night, with front glass doors smashed and a small quantity of liquor taken but police have arrested and charged a Dumbalk man in relation to the offence on Sunday.

The Meeniyan Supermarket was targeted in a brazen evening raid last Sunday night, with front glass doors smashed and a small quantity of liquor taken but police have arrested and charged a Dumbalk man in relation to the offence on Sunday.

LOCAL police are reporting another incident of breaking and entering at the IGA Supermarket in Meeniyan but this time they’ve got him.

The Bass Coast Police Service Area Eyewatch page is today reporting that at approximately 6.45am on Sunday, May 17, an offender forced their way into the Meeniyan supermarket by smashing through the front glass doors, causing significant damage.

According to police, the offender then took it upon themselves to steal packaged liquor worth $200 before fleeing.

A short time later, Police apprehended a 19-year-old male from Dumbalk in a vehicle on South Gippsland Highway in Tarwin.

The male was arrested and taken to Wonthaggi Police Station where he was later charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage and traffic related offences.

The vehicle driven by the offender was also impounded at a cost to the offender of $1250.

The 19-year-old male was bailed to appear at the Korumburra Magistrates Court at a later date.