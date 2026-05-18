Bass Coast Shire finances $300,000 better, they say

On the one hand, the Bass Coast Shire Council's financial position is improving, but forward funding of expenditure is set to increase it adjusted underlying result to a deficit of almost $15 million. See details

On the one hand, the Bass Coast Shire Council's financial position is improving, but forward funding of expenditure is set to increase it adjusted underlying result to a deficit of almost $15 million.

A FEATURE of this Wednesday’s Bass Coast Shire Council meeting will be the tabling of the shire’s third quarter report, for the period ending March 31, 2026.

According to the shire, it provides details of a more favourable financial outlook where the shire is now forecasting a full-year deficit of $1.2 million which is $300,000 better than expected.

But, as pointed out by council watcher Graham Jolly, the Council’s full year adjusted underlying result, which was budgeted to be a $10 million deficit is now forecast at $14.96 million.

Council has explained the expansion in its deficit as the result of increased depreciation ($2.1 million), forward funded expenditure on the Wonthaggi Landfill Rehabilitation works, forecast to be completed ahead of the schedule ($2.5 million), and additional expenditure relating to the delivery of initiatives including Climate Change Action initiatives and emergency sand renourishment ($700k).