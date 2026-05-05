$100 grants to help thank volunteers

Bass Coast Shire Council applications close Sunday May 10, with National Volunteer Week running May 18-24.

One of the 2025 grant recipients, the Phillip Island Lions Club celebrated their community impact with a pizza lunch last year.

Local community groups have until Sunday, May 10, to apply for microgrants, designed to help them celebrate their volunteers as a part of National Volunteer Week.

Bass Coast Shire Council is offering grants of $100 for local groups to host small celebrations to thank their volunteers for all of their time and hard work.

National Volunteer Week 2026 will run from May 18 to 24. This year’s theme is ‘Your Year to Volunteer’, and it focuses on the role volunteering plays in building community connections and thus strengthening said communities.

Council said it was keen to see local groups use the funding in a way that supports their volunteers, whether that’s through large or small events.

“We’re proud to support National Volunteer Week to recognise the vital role of volunteers and encourage more people to get involved,” a Council spokesperson said.

“This year’s theme, ‘Your Year to Volunteer’, celebrates the power of volunteering to build meaningful connections, strengthen communities, and create a sense of belonging.”

Council said that the microgrant program supported 18 successful recipients last year in 2025, of which the celebrations included morning teas, lunches, brunches, pizza parties and community get-togethers.

The Phillip Island Community and Learning Centre (PICAL) was one 2025 recipient, and used the microgrant to celebrate its volunteer team of 100 individuals by serving cakes and sweets.

Other recipients included Coronet Bay Community Garden, Friends of the National Vietnam Veterans Museum, Phillip Island Festival of Stories, Westernport Tennis Club, Phillip Island Gallery, Lions Club of Phillip Island, the Arts Society of Phillip Island Region and Phillip Island Conservation Society.

Council said at its core, the grants are part of a broader goal of recognising those who make a difference across Bass Coast.

Community groups can apply for the Volunteer Week microgrants through Bass Coast Shire Council’s Website.