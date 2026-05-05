Korumburra women claim double in golf pennant

THE South Gippsland Women’s Pennant Finals were held on Monday, May 4 at Mirboo North Golf Club in perfect weather conditions with Korumburra emerging as winners in both Section 1 and 3.

The Korumburra Golf Club's women's pennant teams took out two to of the finals at Mirboo North on Monday this week including the Section 1 and Section 3 pennants (both teams pictured).

THE South Gippsland Women’s Pennant Finals were held on Monday, May 4 at Mirboo North Golf Club in perfect weather conditions.

And it was Korumburra’s ladies who emerged as the winners in Section 1, completing a rare double-double for the club, securing the Section 3 women’s division as well and also repeating the history-making effort of last year when Korumburra won both the Division 1 Men’s and Section 1 Women’s pennants.

Mirboo North was the venue for both the Men’s final on a wet day last Sunday while the women enjoyed superb conditions there on Monday.

Mirboo North has only recently rejoined South Gippsland golf district and its course was chosen to host the finals to celebrate their return to the fold. The club has done an outstanding job presenting the course in amazing condition after the devastating storms two years ago.

The premiers in Section 1 of the South Gippsland District Women’s Golf Association pennant for 2026 was the Korumburra team of Jenny Blackmore, Kerri Besley, Merrissa Cosson (C), Shelley Snooks, Julie Hillberg and Lyn McIvor (absent Aliesha Wrigley).

Results: In Section 1 Korumburra had a back-to-back win defeating Phillip Island 23 points to 17 points. Woorayl had a hard fought battle to defeat Meeniyan in Section 2 by 4points to 2 points. In Section 3 Korumburra prevailed with a win over Wonthaggi by 4 points with a dead third rubber.

Liz Gleeson SGGI Match Committee welcomed and congratulated all clubs on their pennant season and thanked all the district clubs for the support given to each other and to South Gippsland Golf.

It was a privilege to have Anne Walker South Gippsland Women’s Life member present the winners with their pennant and the cup. Sue Hoskin Chairperson of South Gippsland Match thanked the SGGI for their generosity in subsidising lunches for all pennant players.

Thanks were expressed on behalf of all teams by their Captains to Mirboo North for the presentation of the course and the volunteers from the club who provided lunch and assistance in the running of the day.

The SGGI Women’s Match Committee were acknowledged for their work in organising the pennant season.

Appreciation was also expressed to the caddies for their untiring help and to all spectators for their support. Special thanks also to the spotters of Delia Perry and Kay Dumbleton (Leongatha) Marg Tuckett (Woorayl), Pam Rothfield, Marilyn John and Cheryl White (Phillip Island) and Heather Grist (Korumburra) (out on course - it certainly saved a lot of time in searching for the 'strays'.

Congratulations to all finalists and to all South Gippsland golfers for a great 2026 pennant season.

The premiers in Section 1 of the South Gippsland District Women’s Golf Association pennant for 2026 was Woorayl (names to be provided).