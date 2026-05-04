$60,000 up for grabs in Million Cents comp

Thousands of containers are processed at CDS Vic depots across Victoria.

VICTORIANS have another chance to turn their recycling into real cash with Victoria’s Container Deposit Scheme’s Win A Million Cents competition returning for a second year.

Running from May 4 to June 14, the competition offers five chances to win $10,000 cash or “one million cents” simply by returning eligible drink containers through the scheme.

As with last year, one of the five lucky winners will receive a bonus $10,000 to donate to a registered CDS Vic charity, school or community group of their choice.

Victorians earn one entry for every 50 eligible containers returned in a single transaction, whether they keep the refund or donate it to a CDS Vic charity partner.

Last year’s winners returned containers in Geelong, Gippsland, Wodonga and the Melbourne suburbs of Bayswater and Macleod, with the donation prize awarded to Our Haven Wildlife Shelter in Gippsland.

When Our Haven’s Theresa Matthews received a phone call telling her she had won $10,000, she was moved to tears.

“It really meant the world to us because there’s lots of animals out there that need help and it’s not always easy,” Ms Matthews said.

“We have 25 joeys on bottles - it’s like having 25 babies.”

Matt Davis, chief executive of scheme coordinator VicReturn, said the Win A Million Cents competition rewards Victorians for recycling while helping ease cost-of-living pressures.

“Victorians are embracing CDS Vic not only to build a more sustainable future, but because it puts money back in their pockets - those 10-cent refunds can quickly add up,” Mr Davis said.

“At a time when households are looking for ways to stretch their budgets, the Win A Million Cents competition is a great incentive for even more people to get involved in CDS Vic.

“This competition takes that a step further, with five chances to take home $10,000.

“With cost-of-living pressures at front of mind for a lot of Victorians, the prize money could make a real difference.

“Victoria’s Container Deposit Scheme is transforming the way we recycle, keeping billions of containers out of landfill while supporting families with everyday expenses like groceries and bills.”

More than three billion containers have been returned through CDS Vic to date, putting more than $300 million back into the pockets of Victorians.

The competition is open to Victorian residents only.

Entry details, terms and conditions and the entry form are available at winamillioncents.com.au.

Find your nearest CDS Vic refund point at cdsvic.org.au.