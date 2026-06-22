$200,000 maintenance grant for Bass Valley Primary School

Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Ben Carroll today announced over $14 million for Planned Maintenance Program upgrades at 50 schools including the Bass Valley Primary School which will get $200,000 to upgrade the school's Shelter-in-Place building.

Bass Valley Primary School has received a $200,000 Planned Maintenance Program grant to upgrade the school's Shelter-in-Place building.

THE Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Ben Carroll today announced over $14 million from the Planned Maintenance Program (PMP) will fund upgrades at 50 schools.

One of the major recipients is the Bass Valley Primary School which is receiving an investment of over $200,000 to upgrade the school's Shelter-in-Place building and revarnishing works.

Bass MP Jordan Crugnale welcomed the announcement.

“Families in the Waterline Towns expect their local school to be safe and up to standard and that’s exactly what we’re delivering,” Ms Crugnale said today.

Bass Valley Primary School Principal Aaron Bickery was equally pleased.

“Most of the work will be on our BER building, used as a Grade 5/6 classroom area, essentially for compliance and upgrade works, but we’ll also be able to do some maintenance in other areas around the school as well,” said Mr Bickery.

“It’s not going to be work that you’ll necessarily notice but it is necessary, so we’re pleased to be on the list,” he said.

This round of PMP funding will deliver projects including upgrades to emergency shelters, replacing windows, drainage works and ceiling replacements.

In the Goulburn Valley, almost $1.2 million is being invested in Mooroopna North Primary School for works on its Shelter-in-Place building, as well as roof works and switchboard works.

More than $ 360,000 will fund vital upgrades at Oak Park Primary School including drainage, roofing and repainting works.

The PMP has now funded nearly $50 million in upkeep projects for 103 schools across Victoria this year alone.

“These projects are about supporting growing communities and ensuring every child has access to a high-quality learning environment,” said Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Ben Carroll.