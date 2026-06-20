Last-gasp winner caps mixed day for Gippsland United

Riley Nankervis celebrates after scoring with the final kick of the match to seal a dramatic 1-0 win for the GUFC under 13s.

GIPPSLAND United’s men’s teams hit the road to take on Berwick City in another challenging round of fixtures.

The senior men’s match was dominated by Berwick in the opening stages, with the home side taking the lead in the seventh minute after a defensive lapse.

GUFC responded well and pushed hard for an equaliser but were unable to capitalise on several opportunities, with a number of efforts sailing over the crossbar.

Berwick doubled their advantage just before half-time with a pinpoint free kick from around 20 yards out.

Gippsland emerged after the break with renewed energy and produced some excellent passages of play despite persistent rain, but Berwick’s third goal came via a deflection to seal a 3-0 win for the hosts.

The reserves took the game right up to the ladder leaders, with the scores locked at 0-0 at half-time before Berwick broke the deadlock in the second half to hold on for a narrow 1-0 win.

The reserves also celebrated a milestone, with under 16 player Clay Diston-McCann making his debut.

The men’s teams return home next weekend to face Chisholm United as the season reaches its halfway point.

The senior women hosted St Kilda and suffered a 3-1 defeat, with two own goals making the task difficult, although Annie Dempsey got on the scoresheet for Gippsland.

The women travel to Kooyong Park next week to take on Malvern City.

In the Boys Youth State League the under 18s went down 3-1 to a strong Ringwood City, with Patrick Frayne scoring Gippsland’s lone goal.

Jonathan Sulyman opened the scoring for the under 16s but Ringwood responded to win 4-1.

The under 15s fell 2-0 after a scoreless first half, while the under 14s drew 1-1 through an early Yen Ruey goal.

The under 13s produced the club’s sole league victory of the day, with Riley Nankervis finishing clinically from a Cruz Pavich pass with virtually the last kick of the game to claim a 1-0 win, goalkeeper Rhys Wakeham keeping a clean sheet.

In the Pre-BYSL the under 12 boys continued their impressive form with a dominant 10-2 victory over Endeavour United.