Power clamp Tigers to strengthen top three hold

Wonthaggi has strengthened its grip on third place in the Gippsland League with a controlled and surgical 9.9 (63) to 3.11 (29) victory over Morwell.

Isaac Chugg uses his pace to get away from his opponent before sending the ball forward.

Wonthaggi has strengthened its grip on third place in the Gippsland League with a controlled and surgical 9.9 (63) to 3.11 (29) victory over Morwell at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve on Saturday, June 20.

The Power are now 8-2 on the season, and while the final margin on Saturday was 34 points, the result was set up by a blistering opening term and then protected by a defensive prowess that Wonthaggi has made its trademark for the 2026 season.

Wonthaggi came out of the gates on a mission to make a statement, piling on five goals and a few behinds in the first quarter while simultaneously holding Morwell to just a single point.

By the time the quarter-time siren sounded, the scoreboard read 33-1, and Morwell were staring down a long and windy road to get themselves back into the game.

If you asked Power head coach Tristan Francis what the perfect start to the game would be, he likely would’ve described exactly what his team did, as they moved the ball with pace and hit the scoreboard early, while taking away almost all of Morwell’s scoring opportunities.

However, the tigers would lick their wounds at quarter time and proceed to show some fight in the second quarter, steadying themselves to score three goals to Wonthaggi’s one in the term, giving the visitors a sniff and bringing some life back into the contest.

“Some real positives there, boys,” a Morwell leader said as the Tigers headed back into the rooms for the half-time break.

And to their credit, he was right, as Morwell had worked its way back into the contest around the footy and tightened up their backline to minimise the damage after Wonthaggi’s blistering start.

Brodie Mabilia relieves some pressure, handballing out of the contest.

Unfortunately for Morwell, those “positives” didn’t last, as Wonthaggi proceeded to throw down their calling card and completely put the clamps on the Tigers.

Morwell didn’t kick a single goal for the rest of the match, adding just six behinds after the main break as Wonthaggi’s defensive unit absorbed pressure and repeatedly swatted away any attacking attempts from the Tigers.

It was another strong reminder of why Wonthaggi has been one of the competition’s hardest sides to score against this season.

League statistics have the Power among the best defensive teams in the Gippsland League, with teams needing an average of 4.90 inside 50s to score each goal.

Saturday’s performance did very little to hurt that reputation.

Kyle Reid brought plenty of physicality and leadership behind the ball, while Nathan Muratore was also important in defence, using his boot to clear danger when Mowell looked to create something from chaotic forward-half contests.

Isaac Chugg was also damaging off half back.

Through the middle, it was business as usual for skipper Josh Bates, who was again influential, working hard through the contest and winning the hard ball to help drive the Power forward.

Wonthaggi’s Jasper Shone leaps for a contested mark.

Brodie Mabilia was also busy around the footy, putting himself in the contest while providing a marking target when the team needed an outlet.

In the ruck, Jasper Shone was dominant, using his incredible leaping ability to give his midfielders first use on a regular basis.

Wonthaggi took a 41-23 lead into halftime, before extending the margin again in the third quarter with three goals and three behinds to the Tigers’ three behinds.

By the final change, the Power led 62-26, and the contest was effectively done, with a low-scoring and goalless final term following to end the game at 63-29.

Cooper McInnes led the Power’s goal kicking with three majors, while Jaxon Foon added two of his own.

Shannon Bray, Hunter Tiziani, Jai Williams and Billy Wyhoon kicked one goal each.

Wonthaggi’s best players were named as Josh Bates, Isaac Chugg, Jasper Shone, Hunter Tiziani, Reeve Moresco and Thomas Glen.

The Power will now turn their attention to a road trip to Warragul this weekend to take on the Gulls.