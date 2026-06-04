30 years of community magic from Offshore Theatre Company

Phillip Island’s Offshore Theatre Company is already preparing for its next major stage show after the highly acclaimed 30th anniversary production of Speaking in Tongues.

To commemorate its official 30th anniversary the cast and crew of Phillip Island’s Offshore Theatre Company presented a highly successful revival of Andrew Bovell’s Speaking in Tongues. b09_2326

FROM the first tentative script read to another award-winning stage show Phillip Island’s Offshore Theatre Company has already started to prepare for its next major production.

“It is hard work but so very worth it,” said Melissa McMillan, Director of Offshore Theatre’s 30th anniversary production of Speaking in Tongues.

“These shows are literally months in the making.”

The company relies on a dedicated group of people who come together, working tirelessly and diligently, both on stage and behind the scenes to create and perform stage shows specifically for the Phillip Island and Bass Coast communities.

The company thanked the community for its ongoing support and positive feedback.

“We’re looking at workshopping something written locally for our next production, but at this early stage no final decisions have been made,” said Ms McMillan.

The company’s rich history began on a rainy winter night in 1995. Six friends gathered around a table at Pino’s Trattoria in Cowes, sharing a vision for local performing arts.

Amanda Price, Anne Davie, Michael Cleeland, Sue Pearce, and Sharon Davie originally brainstormed the name Onshore Theatre Company. However, that quickly changed to Offshore after local surfers pointed out that offshore winds bring the best waves.

In those early days, the company established its finances by producing a mix of three annual shows, focusing heavily on comedies, dramas, and pantomimes. Their very first venture was a humble community pantomime of Cinderella.

Over the last three decades, the company has evolved significantly. It has grown from early church hall sketches into a sophisticated producer of powerful Australian dramas.

At its core, the company retains its original community-led ethos.

The group remains fiercely committed to bringing high-quality, entertaining, and thought-provoking live performances to regional audiences.

It continues to thrive thanks to the passion of dedicated local volunteers, actors, and directors who donate thousands of hours of their time.

“Our work is driven by a commitment to creative excellence, inclusivity, and participation,” Ms McMillan said.

“We welcome performers and creatives of all ages and experience levels, from seasoned actors to newcomers taking their first steps into theatre. Together, we make work that inspires, entertains, and connects people.”

For 30 years Offshore Theatre has served as a creative sanctuary where local mechanics, teachers, retirees, and teenagers stand equal under the stage lights.

Behind every award-winning performance is a hidden army of volunteers.

Set builders hammer away in freezing sheds, costume designers stitch late into the night, and lighting technicians meticulously program cues. With a legacy built on creative risks, inclusivity, and deep local roots, Offshore Theatre Company has proven that the best waves aren't just found in the ocean, sometimes, they’re made on stage.

Each year Offshore Theatre presents a curated program that blends entertainment with thought-provoking themes. Recent seasons have included David Williamson’s Emerald City, set in the fast-talking world of 1980s Sydney. Full of wit and cynicism it was the perfect satire to kick off the 2025 season, and they had a blast bringing it to life.

The incredible Patricia Cornelius play My Sister Jill (2024) was performed as part of Berninneit’s first birthday celebrations. Melissa McMillan directed again, and the performances were unforgettable.

In 2024 Offshore Theatre Company took on Suzie Miller’s Sunset Strip, a tender, funny, and emotional play about two sisters navigating cancer, divorce, and life in general. It was raw, honest, and surprisingly uplifting. It was staged at Newhaven College’s Black Box Theatre and was an audience favourite.

Australians All (2023) written by Jonathan Biggins and directed by Amanda Price was a clever satire about what it means to be Australian. It was meant to debut in 2020, but COVID had other plans. When it was finally staged in 2023, it struck a chord with audiences as funny, timely and thought-provoking.

2:20AM (2023) was probably one of the company’s most powerful pieces. Written by Rebecca Lister and directed beautifully by Melissa McMillan, it dealt with the raw topic of suicide and grief. It wasn’t an easy story to tell, but it resonated deeply and the company was rightly proud when it won Best Production and Best Director at the Gippsland Associated Theatre Awards.

Offshore Theatre Company has been honoured with multiple nominations and awards at the Gippsland Associated Theatre Awards, including Most Outstanding Production and recognitions for acting, directing, design and ensemble work. These accolades reflect the dedication and talent of the cast, creative teams and volunteers.

Whether you’re an experienced artist or trying theatre for the first time there are always opportunities to contribute on stage, backstage and behind the scenes.

From production crew to front-of-house, the skills and enthusiasm of all its volunteers help bring the performances to life. Offshore Theatre Company offers play readings and workshops as the perfect way for new participants to explore their creative interests.