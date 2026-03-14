$500 million private property at risk, says Silverleaves’ group

Fearful that the work done to date has still left upwards of 340 homes at risk of inundation by the sea, supporters of the ‘Save Silverleaves’ campaign have petitioned the Bass Coast Shire Council to construct two levee banks to provide lasting protection.

As illustrated above, the Save Silverleaves; group believes the implementation of their levee bank strategy would remove or significantly reduce flooding to 340 homes from Ryll Inlet and maintain access to the road network.

FEARFUL that the work done to date has still left upwards of 340 homes at risk of inundation by the sea, supporters of the ‘Save Silverleaves’ campaign have petitioned the Bass Coast Shire Council to construct two levee banks to provide lasting protection.

The petition, containing 23 signatures and the names of 1226 people supporting a change.org campaign online, will be presented at next Wednesday’s council meeting.

While council can decide to deal with such a petition immediately, the council is proposing to let the petition “lie on the table” for several months before a report is presented no later than the May 2026.

The community group has however made its position clear.

“A Coastal Hazard and Mitigation Report commissioned by a local property owner has been provided to Council demonstrating a solution to coastal inundation from Ryll Inlet,” says the report.

“The solution being the construction of two levee banks at Banksia Street and along existing coastal land at the eastern end of Silverleaves.

“Importantly, this solution does not require any private land for the levee banks to be built.

“The approximate volume of fill required for these levees is around 3,750 m3 for both levees. We are aware of a number of development projects within Bass Coast Shire that can provide the required clean fill material at little to no cost which would substantially reduce any cost to Council or State Government.

“In any case, the costs associated are miniscule in the context of protecting more than $500 million worth of private and public assets in Silverleaves.”

So, the stakes are high and it will be now up to the council to respond.

The change-org ‘Save Silverleaves’ petition is still open online for support and has so far attracted 1236 names. You can also read full details of what the local community is seeking.