Two more weeks to shape old Tech site's future

Community feedback on the old school site's future is open for another two weeks.

Community consultation on the future of the former Wonthaggi Secondary College site has been extended by two weeks after a $632,746 Federal Government grant generated a surge of public interest.

The Bass Coast Shire Council confirmed on Wednesday that the engagement period will now close on Tuesday June 3 instead of May 20 to ensure everyone has a chance to have their say.

"The recent funding announcement has generated much interest amongst the community and we want to ensure everyone has a chance to have their say," the council said.

The extension comes after the grant was announced on May 7 through the federal government's Regional Precincts and Partnerships Program as part of more than $23 million committed to five Victorian projects and $400 million nationally.

Council had already committed $350,000 in last year's budget for feasibility work on the site, of which just $9455 had been spent by December 2025.

A further $300,000 had been set aside in the draft budget.

How the federal funds will sit alongside the council's own allocation has not been explained.

The corner block at McBride Avenue and Watt Street has sat idle since the end of 2019 when senior students moved to the new McKenzie Street campus and remains owned by the Victorian Department of Education.

Reviving the site has been a top advocacy priority for the council ever since.

Council's Engage Bass Coast consultation page has laid out a sweeping list of potential uses including a knowledge centre, arts and cultural hub, performance amphitheatre, co-working spaces, an enterprise incubator, ancillary health services and childcare.

A GovHub, training restaurant, retail and hospitality outlets, business offices and flexible community spaces are also on the table.

Housing is among the most contentious options, with permanent private housing, social and affordable housing and key worker housing all listed as possibilities.

Community housing emerged as a clear favourite at two well attended walk-around sessions held at the site earlier this month, with residents pointing to Wonthaggi's housing crisis and the central location as a natural fit.

Others have argued there are more suitable locations for housing and that the site represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity better suited to an arts precinct, community services or open space.

Council has acknowledged the site presents significant challenges including deteriorating buildings ranging from fair to very poor condition, Crown Land planning obstacles and the need for rezoning from its current education zoning.

The site is steeped in the town's history, occupied by the Wonthaggi Technical School from 1922 before merging with Wonthaggi High School in 1988 to form the dual-campus secondary college.

A third community walk-around session was held at the site on Sunday.

Mayor Cr Brett Tessari has described the project as a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

"We want to hear directly from our community about how this site could be shaped for the future," Cr Tessari said.

"I encourage everyone to visit Engage Bass Coast and have their say."

Submissions can be made at engage.basscoast.vic.gov.au/former-wonthaggi-secondary-college-site before June 3.