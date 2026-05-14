Two of Australia's best towns sit in South Gippsland

Meeniyan ranked 27th nationally while Inverloch placed 90th in Australian Traveller's 100 Best Aussie Towns list for 2026.

A family heads into The Meeniyan Store on the town's tree-lined main street.

Two South Gippsland towns have earned their place among the best in the country after Meeniyan and Inverloch were named in Australian Traveller's 100 Best Aussie Towns to Visit for 2026.

A third Gippsland entry, East Gippsland's Metung, rounded out a strong regional showing in the national ranking released on Sunday.

Of the three Gippsland towns to make the prestigious list, two sit squarely within the Sentinel-Times' patch.

Meeniyan achieved the highest Gippsland ranking at number 27 nationally, ahead of Metung at number 35 and Inverloch at number 90.

The list was voted on by a panel of tourism experts, industry leaders and well-known Australians including Getaway host Catriona Rowntree and actor Ernie Dingo.

Towns were assessed on a scale of one to 10 based on how strongly panellists believed Australians should visit them.

Destination Gippsland chief executive Terry Robinson said the recognition reflected the diversity and strength of the region's tourism offering.

"Having three Gippsland towns recognised among the best places to visit in Australia is a fantastic achievement and reinforces Gippsland's reputation as a destination with extraordinary natural beauty, authentic local experiences and welcoming communities," Mr Robinson said.

"Each of these towns offers something unique, whether it's exceptional food and arts experiences, pristine beaches and family adventures, or tranquil waterfront escapes."

The South Gippsland town of Meeniyan, with a population of fewer than 800, has long punched above its weight.

Known as "the turning point" for its position at the junction where travellers choose between the highway to Foster or the road to Fish Creek and Wilsons Promontory, the town has built a reputation as the food and arts capital of South Gippsland.

The dramatic sandstone formation at Eagles Nest along Inverloch's Bunurong coast.

Its tree-lined main street is home to the Meeniyan Art Gallery, boutique stores and a food scene that draws visitors from across the state.

Restaurants including Trulli Woodfired Pizzeria and Pandesal Bakery have earned loyal followings while the annual Meeniyan Garlic Festival attracts more than 7000 visitors each February.

The Lyrebird Arts Council stages a year-round program of live music and performance at the Meeniyan Town Hall, drawing Australian and international acts to a town of fewer than 800 people.

The Great Southern Rail Trail, which follows the path of the old South Gippsland railway line, passes through the heart of the town and connects walkers and cyclists to some of the region's most scenic countryside.

Inverloch, a coastal town of more than 6500 people at the mouth of Anderson Inlet, has been a favourite family holiday destination for generations of Victorians.

The town's beaches range from the calm, sheltered waters of the inlet to the surf breaks and dramatic sandstone formations of the Bunurong coast.

Eagles Nest, the striking sea stack near the town's southern edge, sits within the Bunurong Marine National Park and marks the site where Australia's first dinosaur bone was discovered in 1903.

More than 6000 fossils have since been excavated from the nearby Flat Rocks site.

The town's dining and accommodation scene has grown steadily in recent years while coastal walks, fishing, surfing and kitesurfing continue to draw visitors year round.

The 100 Best Aussie Towns list was topped by Bicheno in Tasmania, followed by Port Douglas in Queensland and Byron Bay in New South Wales.

Victoria produced 14 entries across the list, including Port Fairy at number four, Beechworth at number 10, Lorne at number 11 and Daylesford at number 12.

The full list is available at australiantraveller.com.