$524,176 rail trail bridge renewal works begin

A section of the Bass Coast Rail Trail near Dalyston is now temporarily closed as works have begun to renew the Powlett River Rail Trail bridge, which has been damaged by age and wear and tear.

A section of the rail trail near Dalyston has been closed while renewal works are carried out.

A SECTION of the Bass Coast Rail Trail near Dalyston is now temporarily closed as works have begun to renew the Powlett River Rail Trail bridge, which has been damaged by age and wear and tear.

Construction officially began on Monday, April 27, and the works are expected to be finished early to mid-June this year, subject to weather conditions, and also contractor and supplier availability.

The works are taking place on a section of the rail trail about 300 metres east of Daly Street, Dalyston, and about 2.1km west of Lower Powlett Road.

More specifically, the project will include both the removal and replacement of the existing timber deck with a composite material for the deck mesh and supporting beams. Also a part of the project is the renewal of some of the bridge’s underneath superstructures.

The project is fully funded by the Bass Coast Shire Council at a cost of $524,176, excluding GST, as a part of Council’s Structures Renewal Program.

Council said that the bridge had been in service for many years and the renewal works would assist in maintaining a rail trail connection between Phillip Island and Wonthaggi, while also supporting local jobs and businesses.

While under construction, the trail will be closed between Lower Powlett Road and Daly Street, Dalyston.

Council said that traffic and pedestrian control measures would be in place, with the area to operate as a construction zone while the works take place.

Some of the things rail trail users are expected to encounter are heavy plant and machinery, noise, vibrations, saw cutting and construction vehicles.

Emergency vehicle access to properties will be maintained at all times.

Council said that its contractor would make every effort to minimise disruptions to rail trail users.