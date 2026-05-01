Brett Tessari leaves footy role with league’s best wishes

The West Gippsland Football Netball Competition (WGFNC) Board of Management announced during the week that Brett Tessari would be stepping down as operations manager of the league following his election to the role of Mayor at the Bass Coast Shire Council.

Operations manager at the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition, Brett Tessari, pictured here with representatives of league sponsors Alex Scott and Staff Greg Price and Paul Dunlop, will stand down from his role later in the month to devote his full attention to the leading the Bass Coast Shire Council as mayor.

THE West Gippsland Football Netball Competition (WGFNC) Board of Management announced during the week that Brett Tessari would be stepping down as operations manager of the league following his election to the role of Mayor at the Bass Coast Shire Council.

Effective later this month, Brett goes with the best wishes of the West Gippsland competition.

In a statement this week, acting board chair John White said Brett had been a long-term community sports advocate who joined the WGFNC in early 2023. His commitment to the role, he said, had been outstanding.

The WGFNC Board expressed its gratitude for Tessari’s leadership and contribution to the league's growth and stability.

"Brett’s experience and passion for local football and netball have been invaluable to our competition," Mr White said.

"He departs the role with our very best wishes for his future endeavours."

Speaking to the Sentinel-Times this week Cr Tessari said working with the league had been a very positive experience.

“My time at the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition has been an incredible experience and I’m sad to be walking away at this time but I need to be devoting 100% of my energy to Bass Coast over the next six months and we’ll see what happens after that,” he said.

“I’ll still be a regular at the football and netball locally, for sure. I’ve made some amazing friendships with the people involved in the competition and at our clubs.”

Mr. Tessari’s departure is scheduled for May 21, 2026.

An interim operations plan will be implemented shortly to ensure minimal disruption to member clubs while the board begins a formal search for a successor.