Fish Creek Streetscape official opening

South Gippsland Shire Council’s Millie Hendricks and Andrea Clifford hold the ribbon, while Cr Scott Rae, Josh Taylor of Ace Earthmoving, Cr John Schelling, council’s Project Manager Sophie Thomas and Deputy Mayor Brad Snell share ribbon-cutting duties, while Bonna the dog lends support.

FISH Creek’s new streetscape was celebrated with a relaxed opening on Friday, councillors, council staff and a representative of one of the businesses that carried out the works combining to cut the ribbon.

The $2.2 million project was funded through South Gippsland Shire Council’s Capital Works Program.

Works include a formal raised zebra crossing on Falls Road, a median crossing for the Great Southern Rail Trail, improved street lighting and storm water drainage system.

Concrete paving along shop fronts and new garden beds are other features, along with parallel and angle parking and a path from Falls Road through to the Foster Road bus stop.

Part of the new streetscape in Fish Creek.

“These works improve safety, accessibility and the overall look and feel of the Fish Creek town centre,” Deputy Mayor Brad Snell, who grew up in the town, said.

Josh Taylor of Ace Earthmoving who was Project Manager for the streetscape works said that minimising their impact on Fish Creek business operators was an important focus, with that including working during winter when some shops were closed.

“We had some poor ground conditions from the pharmacy up towards the footy ground where we had to take a lot more material out of the ground, and that slowed some things down, and there was some wet weather,” he said of the challenges.

With those issues overcome, Mr Taylor is delighted with the outcome.

“I’m really happy with how it’s come up; it’s looking great,” he said.

Cr Snell thanked the Fish Creek Community Development Group (FCCDG) for its contribution to the project, and Ace Earthmoving, Walker Electrical Contracting and Magnetic Power Services for carrying out the works.

Evan’s Petroleum was acknowledged for working with council to accommodate a new footpath, South Gippsland Water for undertaking timely water main works in consultation with council.

Council’s infrastructure delivery and open space and environment teams were also thanked, as was the Fish Creek business community for its patience throughout the project.

The Fish Creek streetscape hasn’t been without controversy, with Sentinel-Times previously reporting the concerns of the local hardware business operator about the impact of the new street design on truck deliveries.

The project has also reduced the number of parking spaces in the centre of town.

However, connectivity between town and other parking in the vicinity has been improved, with FCCDG President Helen Sammonds speaking of a change in mindset when it comes to parking.

“It’s come up well and it’s lifted the town visually,” FCCDG committee member Stephen Hunt said of the overall project, also noting improved park facilities, such as tables.

“It’s opened up the park a lot,” Ms Sammonds added.

Sentinel-Times asked council’s Manager of Infrastructure Delivery Jareth Goss and Engineering Coordinator William Garlepp about the reduced parking in the town centre and the philosophy behind the streetscape design.

Mr Goss explained that when assessing what streetscape initiatives would be needed, it was discovered there was quite a bit of parking in town that lacked easy accessibility to the main street.

“That includes through the rail precinct and out on Foster Road,” he said, remarking, “So, that became a key focus of the project, to (create) that connectivity between those parking areas and the main street.”

It was also noted that previously there was a gravel parking area near the playground, the decision made to turn that area into park space, eliminating the risks of vehicle movements in proximity to children.

The new streetscape in Fish Creek includes removal of carparking close to the playground.

A safe crossing for the main street was another need identified and acted on.

“Now you’ve got a nice short pedestrian crossing, as opposed to trying to weave in between parked cars,” Mr Goss said.

Asked about community feedback to council since the completion of the works, he conceded that the most controversial aspect has centred on parking and changing people’s parking behaviour, but stressed there has mostly been strong support for what the project has achieved.

“In terms of the look and feel of the streetscape and this place, it’s been very positive,” Mr Goss said while standing on the revamped parkland.