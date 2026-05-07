$632,000 federal boost for old Tech site as council seeks feedback

Wonthaggi's McBride Avenue site has been vacant since 2019 when students moved to new McKenzie Campus.

Aerial view of the 1.8 hectare former Wonthaggi Secondary College site at the corner of McBride Avenue and Watt Street vacant since the end of 2019.

WONTHAGGI'S long-vacant former secondary college site has scored $632,746 in federal funding to help plan its future as Bass Coast Shire Council pushes ahead with community consultation on what the McBride Avenue landmark should become.

The Federal Government commitment came through the regional Precincts and Partnerships Program and was announced on Thursday alongside more than $23 million committed to five Victorian projects under the same round.

The total program nationally is worth $400 million.

The money sits on top of the $350,000 council has already locked into the 2025-26 budget for pre-feasibility studies on the 1.8 hectare site.

The funding falls under the program's Stream Two for precinct delivery and is earmarked for council to co-design a multi-use precinct on the site.

Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said the funding marked a major step forward.

"We thank the Australian Labor Government for this investment which will help us take meaningful steps toward unlocking the future potential of this significant site in the heart of Wonthaggi," Cr Tessari said.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and we want to hear directly from our community about how this site could be shaped for the future.

"I encourage everyone to visit Engage Bass Coast and have their say."

Federal Senator for Victoria Jess Walsh said the funding would deliver real benefits.

"This funding will deliver local jobs and a welcome revitalisation of the former site of the Wonthaggi Secondary College," Senator Walsh said.

"I am proud to be a part of a government that delivers for communities like Wonthaggi across regional, rural and remote Australia."

Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain said the program was driving real results in regional towns.

"Through the regional Precincts and Partnerships Program we continue to deliver transformative investment in regional, rural and remote Australia," Ms McBain said.

"The five Victorian projects in this latest round of funding are helping unify regional places, grow their economies and better serve their communities."

The site has sat vacant since the end of 2019 when senior students moved to the new McKenzie Campus and reviving it has been a top advocacy priority for council ever since.

The corner block at McBride Avenue and Watt Street is still owned and managed by the Victorian Department of Education.

Two community drop-in sessions have already been held on Saturday May 2 and Wednesday May 6 with a third still to come before consultation closes.

At the former Wonthaggi Secondary College site, from left, Cr Mat Morgan, Mayor Cr Brett Tessari and Cr Jon Temby with news that $632,000 in federal funding will help unlock the future of the long-vacant landmark.

Community housing has emerged as the clear favourite from those sessions with residents pointing to Wonthaggi's housing crisis and the central location as a natural fit.

Some have floated buildings up to six storeys though council says any move to medium or high-rise development would need further consultation.

Other ideas include the creative community hub pushed by the Wonthaggi Old Tech Creative Hub group known as WOTCH, which held a Picnic in the Park at Wishart Reserve last November calling for artist studios, a sound and media lab, cafe, bar and marketplace.

The site has a deep local history opening as Wonthaggi Technical School in 1922 before merging with Wonthaggi High School in 1988 to form the dual-campus secondary college.

Locals have called it the Tech ever since.

Pressure on the council to act has been building for years.

Security perimeter fencing around the deteriorating buildings has frustrated locals and the inaction was flagged at the last local government election as a missed opportunity for the town.

Submissions can still be made at engage.basscoast.vic.gov.au/former-wonthaggi-secondary-college-site