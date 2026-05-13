Korumburra man charged with threatening a Federal MP

A South Gippsland man is expected to appear before Korumburra Magistrates’ Court on June 18, 2026, charged with allegedly using social media to threaten a federal parliamentarian.

After conducting an investigation, the Australian Federal Police’s National Security Investigations (NSI) team have charged a Korumburra man with threatening a Federal MP.

A 51-YEAR-OLD Korumburra man is expected to appear before Korumburra Magistrates’ Court on June 18, 2026, charged with allegedly using social media to threaten a federal parliamentarian.

The AFP’s National Security Investigations (NSI) team started an investigation on May 6, 2026 regarding a social media post that allegedly contained a threat to a parliamentarian.

On May 8, the AFP’s NSI investigators executed a search warrant at a property in Korumburra.

During the search, several electronic devices were seized, including a phone which will be subject to further forensic examinations.

The man was charged with one count of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence contrary to section 474.17(1) of the Criminal Code.

The maximum penalty for this offence is five years’ imprisonment.

He was bailed to appear before the Korumburra Magistrates’ Court on June 18, 2026.

AFP Detective Superintendent Amanda Glover reminded the public it was an offence to threaten democratically elected officials online.

“Nobody, whether they are a parliamentarian or a private citizen, should be subject to online threats and attacks,” Det Supt Glover said.

“If you think you can hide behind the anonymity of a screen and harass people online, think again,” she said.

“The AFP works tirelessly with partner agencies to detect, disrupt, and – where appropriate – prosecute individuals while protecting parliamentarians impacted by harassment or threats.”

AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett announced the establishment of NSI teams in October, 2025, to target groups and individuals causing high levels of harm to Australia’s social cohesion, including the targeting of the federal parliamentarians.