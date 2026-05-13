IDAHOBIT celebrates difference in the community

still work to be done in tackling discrimination

Cr Sarah Gilligan raises the Philadelphia Pride flag with support from other councillors.

DESPITE the serious message behind Wednesday’s IDAHOBIT flag-raising ceremony outside South Gippsland Shire Council’s Leongatha office, notably the fact discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community still exists, there were light-hearted moments.

Self-proclaimed token gay Cr Sarah Gilligan had the honour of speaking about the importance of the day before raising the flag, making that quip when asked by the Sentinel-Times for a photo before her speech.

“It’s really important for the queer community that we are seen and that people see people like me functioning in a leadership role, and days like these are just a little moment for people in the community who might be feeling they can’t be themselves to come out and go ‘It’s okay to fly that flag’.”

“We don’t think you’re queer,” Cr John Schelling remarked from the sidelines, Cr Gilligan responding, “I am John; I’m sorry,” to the amusement of those present.

She explained IDAHOBIT (International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex Discrimination and Transphobia) promotes inclusion, awareness, and action against violence and discrimination faced by LGBTQIA+ people, which she noted is still prevalent.

“We often think it’s only in other countries, where it may still be illegal to be homosexual, but actually it does happen in our communities as well,” Cr Gilligan said.

“So, it’s really important if you see any bullying, call it out.”

IDAHOBIT is officially observed annually on May 17, marking the date in 1990 when homosexuality was removed from the World Health Organisation’s International Classification of Diseases.

“Since 1990, great strides have been made to improve equality and acceptance in our community; however, there is still a long way to go, and in many areas standards are slipping,” Cr Gilligan said, adding that some who see difference as wrong are becoming emboldened.

“I think difference is good and something we should always be celebrating,” she declared.

Statistics for Gippsland compiled by Rainbow Brick Road identified that only 14 per cent of respondents believe leaders in the community listen to the concerns of LGBTQIA+ people and aren’t doing enough to support them.

“It highlights the important role that leaders, colleagues, allies, community, everybody (plays) in providing safe spaces for members of the community,” Cr Gilligan said, keen to see an improvement of that 14 per cent statistic soon.

Lessons were learned from last year’s IDAHOBIT ceremony, with Cr Gilligan delighted to raise the Philadelphia Pride flag the right way up, that flag featuring a black and a brown stripe above the rainbow stripes, an acknowledgment of people of colour, emphasising racial inclusion.