Bass Coast Team

Love what you do and where you do it! At Highview, we believe that great work starts with the right people and a supportive environment.

We’re an award-winning accounting and financial advisory firm with offices across Victoria and Queensland, and we’re looking for an experienced Accountant to join our Bass Coast team, based in Wonthaggi.

About the Role:

• Prepare financial statements and income tax returns for a diverse client base

• Complete BAS and ensure ongoing compliance obligations are met

• Build and maintain strong client relationships through regular communication

• Support the team with business advisory and value-added services

• Work across Xero, MYOB and other cloud-based accounting platforms

About You:

• Degree qualified in Accounting, Finance or Economics

• 3+ years’ experience in Australian Public Practice

• Strong knowledge of tax (Div 7A, GST, FBT)

• Excellent communication and attention to detail

Why Join Us:

• Flexible work options and hybrid arrangements

• Study support and ongoing professional development

Clear career progression pathways

This is a permanent full-time role. Applicants must have full Australian work rights.

Keen to learn more? Send your CV and a cover letter sharing why you’re the right fit for the role to our People & Culture Manager, Rosanne Brownlee, at

rosanne@highview.com.au.